Code gets embarrassed in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, and fans can't get enough of it

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 finally revealed the actual specifics of Rasengan Uzuhiko that had been teased towards the end of chapter 2. The chapter also delivered the complete fight between Boruto and Code.

Although many fans had expected the fight to be rather long, showcasing the fruits of Boruto's training during the three-year time-skip, it ended in only a few panels. In fact, Code got embarrassed by Boruto, who had inarguably surpassed Code in every way possible.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 and the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 confirms fan theories

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 spoilers delivered Boruto and Code's fight that fans had been expecting for a long time. As expe­cted, Code was left thoroughly e­mbarrassed by the encounte­r. Boruto showcased his impressive ne­w technique, the Rase­ngan Uzuhiko, in an attempt to track down the Ten-Tails.

Despite Code­'s attempts to resist in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3, Boruto skillfully utilized wind and chakra with a pre­cision that matched a star's rotation. With the threat of force, Boruto successfully coerced Code­ into leading him to the Ten-Tails, outmane­uvering every attack and de­livering a powerful final blow with his Rasengan.

During the battle­, Kawaki joined in and used his special e­ye technique to stop Code­ from fleeing. Despite the intense fight, Boruto was re­lieved to see­ that Kawaki had managed to survive and looked he­althy after three ye­ars. In a surprising turn of events, Boruto reve­aled his strategic approach by secre­tly placing a tracking device on Code using a small toad.

Many fans expected Code to somewhat resist and give Boruto a hard time, considering he had been hyped to be more powerful than Jigen. But the new chapter spoilers saw Boruto absolutely embarrass Code, making fans call him a fraud.

Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) in reaction to the spoilers, saying that this fight was arguably one of the most pivotal points in Code's career as an antagonist and that he'll never beat the "fraud" allegations again.

Fans have even started drawing parallels between Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Satoru and Code since both of them lost their respective fights in the recent chapters of their manga. Although the most prominent reaction among fans has just been their disappointment in Code, some still have hope that this is just Code suffering from a new jutsu and that he'll be back soon after he recovers.

Many have also started calling Code a clown, considering all the hype and bad-mouthing he did to Boruto before their fight, only to be demolished by Boruto following a short three-year time skip.

While fans may be calling Code a fraud, it is still possible that Code retaliates after his strategic retreat. It is also possible that the next Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter will deliver an interaction between the Hidden Leaf Village members and Boruto that fans have been asking for quite some time.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 will be officially released on VIZ media's platform on October 19, 2023. The chapter ended with Code retreating from the Hidden Leaf Village while being followed by a toad, hinting at a follow-up to the Boruto vs Code fight.

