Boruto: Is Kawaki an Uzumaki? Explored

Boruto has introduced a new cast of characters to take over the legacy of the original series, with Kawaki being one of the most important introductions. As one of the main characters, Kawaki holds importance in the storyline, particularly due to his original role as a vessel for the Otsutsuki. However, he has since forged a stronger connection with the new version of Team 7 and the Uzumaki family.

However, a lot of people who are not up to date with the Boruto series might not know a lot about Kawaki's character and his connection with the Uzumaki family. Newcomers often express interest in knowing about his origins and how he is connected to the family, especially when it comes to Naruto and their relationship. Despite their close relationship, it's essential to note that Kawaki is not biologically related to the Uzumaki family.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto series.

Explaining Kawaki's connection with the Uzumaki family in Boruto

Kawaki is a prominent character in Boruto and has been often associated with the Uzumaki family, sparking speculation about a potential blood connection between them. However, despite the initial perception people might have, the truth of the matter is that he was adopted by Naruto at some point in the series, which is why he was staying with them.

The truth is that Kawaki was raised by the hidden society known as Kara, which was led by Isshiki Otsutsuki, as they were expecting the young ninja to be a vessel for them. Kawaki was eventually saved and taken to the Hidden Leaf Village, with Naruto adopting him as his own son, which is why they are often seen as very close and having a degree of connection.

All of this played a monumental role in recent events of the manga as Kawaki, inspired by his love for Hinata and Naruto, decided to seal them away and frame Boruto, especially considering the complex relationship that these two characters had throughout the series. This eventually led to the two of them switching sides, with Kawaki serving as the loyal one and Naruto's son being the outlaw.

Kawaki's role in the story

Kawaki is bound to be one of the most significant characters in the series' conclusion, especially considering that the entire story begins with a clash between him and Boruto. Therefore, this is something that has been set up for quite some time now, and author Masashi Kishimoto is currently delivering on that promise, especially when it comes to raising the writing quality with the Blue Vortex timeskip.

In terms of Kawaki's character, he has garnered widespread adoration from fans, who recognize his role as a foil to the protagonist, such as Sasuke Uchiha in the original series. However, Kawaki is certainly different from Sasuke, and his journey has a lot of differences, especially regarding his connection with the Otsutsuki.

Final thoughts

Kawaki has no blood connection with the Uzumaki family, but he was actually adopted by Naruto after the former joined the Hidden Leaf Village. He was initially a member of the Kara society since he had been prepared by Isshiki Otsutsuki to be their vessel, although he was spared from that fate thanks to Naruto and the rest of the village.