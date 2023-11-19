Boruto manga sets up Sarada vs. Sasuke in a way no one expected

The Boruto manga has been filled with lots of surprising moments and unexpected twists and it looks like the upcoming chapters will keep up with this trend. One possible development that has grabbed the attention of fans is the probable showdown between Sarada Uchiha and her own father, Sasuke Uchiha.

The recent leaks and spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 have hinted at an intriguing storyline that sets up this epic battle in a way that no one could have anticipated.

Kishimoto likely hinting at Sarada vs. Sasuke after events of latest Boruto manga chapter

Speculations and theories have emerged regarding Sarada's potential confrontation with Uchiha Sasuke in the coming chapters of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. As per discussions on social media platforms, Sarada might encounter a clone of Sasuke that emerged from the Ten-Tails in the upcoming chapters of the Boruto manga. This surprising development could potentially give rise to a captivating showdown between a father and his daughter.

The idea of Sarada fighting a clone of her own father adds an emotional layer to the conflict. Sarada has always looked up to Sasuke and aspires to be a powerful shinobi like him. However, this battle would test her strength and resolve in a profound way. It would force her to confront her personal feelings and prove her capabilities.

Moreover, defeating the Sasuke clone could serve as a significant turning point for Sarada's character development. It could be the catalyst for her reawakening the Mangekyo Sharingan, a powerful ocular ability that has been a defining trait of the Uchiha clan. This progression in Sarada's powers would not only elevate her as a formidable ninja but would also establish her as a central figure in the ongoing narrative.

Although these theories are rooted in leaks, spoilers, and speculations they shed light on the paths that the Boruto manga might explore. It will be truly captivating to witness the evolution of character dynamics and Sarada's growth as a shinobi as the story unfolds.

Recap of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4

Code and Boruto encounter the new enemy (Image via Shueisha)

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4, Boruto faces a new enemy, the "God Tree," after Code's retreat. Utilizing Minato's Flying Thunder God Technique, Boruto discovers that the Ten-Tails has vanished, replaced by mysterious foes. One of them, shrouded, draws Boruto's wariness. In a tense scene, Sarada and Kawaki debate Boruto's recent activities.

Returning to the battlefield, Boruto, outnumbered, seeks Code's aid, only for Code to seize an opportunity to escape. The focus shifts to four formidable enemies with humanoid forms emerging from the Ten-Tails, their curiosity overcoming their instinct to consume Boruto immediately. They hint at a destiny chasing him worldwide.

Kashin Koji returns in the latest Boruto manga chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto narrowly escapes, encountering Kashin Koji, who was presumed defeated earlier. The chapter concludes shockingly with Sasuke succumbing to a Claw Grime's bite, turning him into a tree. Boruto expresses regret, apologizing to his unconscious uncle Sasuke.

The narrative of the Boruto manga intensifies with the revelation of powerful adversaries and the ominous fate of key characters, leaving readers eagerly anticipating the next development in the gripping saga.

Final thoughts

Boruto faces off against Code (Image via Shueisha)

The Boruto manga continues to captivate readers with its unpredictable plot twists and intriguing character dynamics. The possibility of a showdown between Sarada and Sasuke has generated significant anticipation among fans. The possibility that Sarada may face a clone of her father, leading to her own growth and the reawakening of her Mangekyo Sharingan, adds an exciting layer of complexity to the narrative.

As fans eagerly await the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4, the stage is set for a clash that will challenge Sarada's resolve and redefine her place in the Boruto universe. The Boruto manga continues to push boundaries and surprise readers, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter and the outcome of the inevitable confrontation between Sarada and her father, Sasuke.

