Naruto: How Sasuke got his Mangekyō Sharingan, explained

Over the years, the Naruto franchise has introduced several characters with incredible abilities. A class of these abilities are Dōjutsus or Eye Techniques, abilities that are specifically related to a person’s eyes.

Of all dōjutsus in existence, three are regarded as being the mightiest: the Hyuga Clan’s Byakugan, the Uchiha Clan’s Sharingan, and the legendary Samsara Eyes, the Rinnegan.

The Sharingan is a unique dōjutsu capable of evolving in several stages. These stages are represented as tomoe, comma-shaped marks within the eyes.

In Naruto, the normal Sharingan starts off as possessing one tomoe by default. Through intense training and emotional upheaval, users can awaken the consequent tomoes. Sharingan that have matured completely have three tomoe each, granting the user a great degree of perception and visual prowess.

While almost every member of the Uchiha Clan has awakened the Sharingan, there is a further stage of evolution which is a far rarer occurrence: the Mangekyō Sharingan.

Naruto: What is the Mangekyō Sharingan?

Itachi, Kakashi, and Sasuke with their respective Mangekyō Sharingan (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Despite being a high degree of ocular prowess in Naruto, the Mangekyō Sharingan is a difficult stage to achieve owing to the fact that the user cannot unlock it through traditional means like training.

The only known method to achieve this stage is when one witnesses the death of someone dear to them. An incident commonly referred to as the ‘Curse of Hatred’ within the Naruto verse, this is regarded as the antithesis of the Senju ‘Will of Fire.’

In Naruto, The Curse of Hatred originated owing to the fact that the Uchiha were originally kind and affectionate people. Many previously regarded them as an even kinder clan than the Senjus.

Yet, the flipside to this kindness was that if their object of affection was compromised in any capacity, it would immediately transform their love into hatred, releasing a special enzyme within their eyes, which would then activate their Sharingan.

Upon learning of this curse, Kaguya’s will incarnate, Black Zetsu, altered the contents of the Uchiha stone tablet to make it seem as though the only way for one to achieve the Mangekyō Sharingan was through killing their loved one personally. Thus, several Uchiha across the generations have done so, starting from the Uchiha progenitor, Indra Otsutsuki, to Sasuke himself.

The Mangekyō Sharingan is a powerful evolution. It grants the user additional abilities which may vary from Uchiha to Uchiha.

Each eye is bestowed with a specific ability. Yet, the drawback to overusing these abilities is that it may lead to vision loss and blindness quite soon.

In Naruto, how does Sasuke get his Mangekyō Sharingan?

Sasuke confronts Itachi (Image via Pierrot Studios)

While the titular character, Naruto, has gone through his own turmoil, Sasuke has also led quite a tragic life. He witnessed his own brother, Itachi, slaughter his entire clan, including their parents. Upon questioning why he did so, he simply said he wished to test himself.

Itachi then turned his gaze to Sasuke and told Sasuke that should he wish to avenge the clan, he should appear before him with the same set of eyes he possessed.

Itachi leaves Sasuke behind (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Upon saying this, he quickly activated the Tsukiyomi, a special genjutsu unique his Mangekyō Sharingan, which allows the user to alter the opponent’s perception of time and space.

Itachi trapped his younger brother within the time-looped Tsukiyomi and forced him to rewatch the entire massacre repeatedly for 72 hours on end. This event went on to significantly scar Sasuke, who had since vowed to avenge his clan and kill his older brother.

Yet, during the events of Shippuden, when Sasuke finally faced off against Itachi, their fight was a close one, with Sasuke barely managing to win. Although Sasuke did not land a killing blow, Itachi died owing to expending too much chakra.

Itachi dies with a smile on his face (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Following his death, Sasuke was taken in by Obito, who proceeded to reveal the truth behind Itachi’s actions.

Sasuke learned that Itachi had been forced to choose between his clan and his village. He could only save one.

Itachi chose the Hidden Leaf Village as his love and devotion for it exceeded his loyalty to his own clan. He was forced to execute every living member of the Uchiha Clan owing to the fact that the clan was planning a coup to take over the village.

Yet, despite killing even his parents, Itachi was unable to bring himself to kill his younger brother. He left him behind but took the necessary steps to ensure that he is properly cared for.

Obito informs Sasuke of the truth behind Itachi's actions (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Upon learning this truth, Sasuke was devastated by his actions and Itachi’s death. The pain of losing his brother ultimately caused him to awaken his Mangekyō Sharingan. He then vowed to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village and all those responsible for forcing Itachi into the situation.

In Naruto, what abilities does Sasuke’s Mangekyō Sharingan possess?

Sasuke’s left Mangekyō Sharingan

Sasuke activates Amaterasu against Killer B (Image via Pierrot Studios) Sasuke utlising Kagutsuchi to shape his flames (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Like almost every Mangekyō Sharingan within Naruto, a particular power is bestowed upon each of Sasuke’s eyes.

The young Uchiha quickly discovered his left eye’s ability during his battle with Killer B: Amaterasu. Previously, Itachi used the same technique in his fight against him. The ability enables the practitioner to create jet-black flames that are unquenchable until the victim is totally consumed. It is classified as the pinnacle of Fire Release.

These flames continue to burn intensely and cannot be extinguished through traditional means such as Water Style jutsus. They are said to burn with the intensity of the sun and are aptly described by Black Zetsu as “the fires from hell.”

Sasuke’s right Mangekyō Sharingan

Sasuke utilizing Kagutsuchi to shape his flames (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Sasuke’s right eye grants him an ability that complements his left eye’s technique: Kagutsuchi, or Flame Control.

Through Kagutsuchi, he can easily control the form and shape of Amaterasu. This ability allows him complete control over Amaterasu's black flames, making him a more adept user than his brother.

By altering the design of the flames to suit his needs, Kagutsuchi enables him to produce weapons like spears, swords, and lances with these black flames. The ability additionally permits him to employ Amaterasu as a defense mechanism. This was demonstrated when he covered his skeletal Susanoo in these flames during his battle with the Raikage during the Five Kage Summit.

Kagutsuchi is thus an effective means of both offense and defense as contact with the flames can be fatal.

Sasuke’s Susanoo in Naruto

Sasuke using Chidori in his Full Body Susanoo form (Image via Pierrot Studios)

Upon awakening the ability of both his eyes, Sasuke gains access to the Susanoo, a massive humanoid chakra construct that grants him unimaginable offensive and defensive capabilities.

The Susanoo allows the user to level entire mountains easily with the swing of a sword. Although Sasuke debuted an incomplete version during the Five Kage summit, his Susanoo kept evolving with each consecutive use.

Upon implanting Itachi’s eyes, Sasuke unlocks the Eternal Mangekyō Sharingan, which allows him far higher degrees of control over the previous abilities. This includes a Full Body Susanoo which gives even Naruto a tough time later on.

To Conclude

Sasuke unveils his Eternal Mangekyō Sharingan (Image via Pierrot Studios)

In the Naruto series, Sasuke has faced immense losses throughout his life. Given his circumstances, it was only a matter of time before he achieved the Mangekyō Sharingan. These eyes serve as a constant reminder of his brother’s sacrifices.

