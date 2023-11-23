Boruto could never replace Naruto's iconic trio (and Mitsuki's treatment proves it)

Ever since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was released, members of the anime and manga community were quite skeptical of the way the series would progress. Along the way, millions of netizens criticized the anime due to the lack of good animation and a shortage of filler episodes.

However, the Boruto series introduced a new Team 7, which drew a lot of parallels with the infamous Team 7 in the Naruto series. While a newer generation of fans compared the two and believed that the more recent iteration was just as good, they certainly cannot be compared to the original Team 7.

Let’s compare the two iterations of Team 7 and understand why the older generation was far better for the viewers of the anime series.

How Team 7 varies in the Boruto and the Naruto series

The old and new Team 7 (Image via Shueisha/Studio Pierrot and X/@team7culture)

If we take a look at the original Team 7, it comprised of Naruto Uzumaki, Sakura Haruno, and Sasuke Uchiha. Not only were each of the shinobis incredibly powerful in their own right, but the show also ensured that the three characters were either constantly banded together or shared a good chunk of the screen time.

This is one of the main reasons why Team 7 is very memorable. Furthermore, the chemistry the three characters shared on-screen gave rise to many emotional and hilarious scenes. However, this changed a lot in the Boruto series.

Team 7 initially had Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki in the sequel series. Later, Kawaki was added to the team, and things changed. This iteration of Team 7 isn’t as memorable due to the treatment Mitsuki received. Orochimaru’s son wasn’t the most popular character due to his personality. It is rather bland, but it makes him a reliable shinobi who keeps a cool head in crucial situations.

But Mitsuki slowly received less screen time as the Boruto series progressed. This led to Kawaki getting a lot more attention and slowly becoming the most crucial deuteragonist in the series. Fans often compared Mitsuki to Sai, a Naruto character with a bland personality and barely received any screen time. There were ways to get the crowd excited when Mitsuki appeared.

He is one of the few characters in the series who can use the Snake Sage Mode. Not only does it give him better powers, but it also looks incredible from a visual standpoint. Furthermore, the show didn’t show the new Team 7 taking on challenging missions.

Since this was the case, we didn’t see the members’ chemistry develop or witness much of their teamwork during the series. If the writing was focused more on Mitsuki and banded him with Sarada and Boruto for more missions, the new Team 7 could be compared to the original one.

These are just a few reasons why Team 7 from the Naruto series is much more memorable. Team 7 from the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series can never replace the Naruto-Sakura-Sasuke trio. The sequel series’ manga is heading in a direction where the trio will most likely not be assigned missions together.

However, it’s safe to say that fans enjoyed and cherished the moments when the protagonists, Sarada and Mitsuki, embarked on missions and grew as shinobis and kunoichis.

