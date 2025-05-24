Boruto as the next Eren Yeager could defeat the purpose of the story

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has excited the fanbase over the past few months, and the progression is quite consistent. There are numerous discussions taking place regarding the protagonist and how he could be the reason for Konohagakure’s destruction. The first chapter gave the viewers a glimpse of the future, and the entire place was destroyed. This implied that Boruto was responsible for the demolition of his village, or worse, the entire world.

Therefore, one might even call him the next Eren Yeager. There are a few similarities between the two characters, especially if the implications mentioned above are taken into consideration. However, if the protagonist’s actions were similar to Eren from Attack on Titan, it would be a poor way of concluding the story. Let’s take a closer look at why this would be a bad idea.

Boruto: Understanding why the protagonist will not follow Eren’s footsteps

Eren, as seen in the Attack on Titan anime adaptation (Image via MAPPA)

Viewers know that Eren Yeager made the decision to start the Rumbling and killed nearly 80 percent of the world’s population. Every single action that he took was driven by his own ideologies. He was convinced that there was no other way, and therefore, the death of 80 percent of the population was the price to pay for freedom. However, the protagonist of the Two Blue Vortex series will not destroy the world.

As mentioned earlier, Konohagakure was destroyed, and it isn’t far-fetched to assume that the rest of the world was destroyed too.

As the series progresses, the writers are introducing stronger antagonists who are capable of such heinous acts. Momoshiki is one of the most nefarious characters who successfully made Boruto his vessel in the series. He has already destroyed Sasuke’s Rinnegan and caused irreparable damage to other people. Therefore, the protagonist will be even more careful in not allowing Momoshiki to do as he pleases.

Momoshiki used his foresight to tie Konohagakure’s destruction to Boruto. However, his ability to look into the future isn’t particularly accurate. Someone like Kashin Koji can do this in a much more accurate manner. Kashin Koji has a plan because he’s involved with the protagonist in the business end of the overarching story. Momoshiki is convinced that it is Boruto’s “troublesome” eyes that will take away everything that he loves.

That being said, fans know that the protagonist isn’t reckless enough to let the village be destroyed. He will do everything in his power to stop that. However, someone like Kawaki is far more reckless and is therefore more capable of destroying the village and the world. The protagonist, taking on the role of someone like Eren, will undo all the progress that this series has made.

It will be interesting to see if Boruto's Jogan would allow him to alter events in the past. If this is possible, then small changes in the past can have a ripple effect, creating a future that doesn't involve the demolition of Konohagakure.

Conclusion

Boruto is the protagonist of a Shonen series. This is one of the main reasons why he will not be the reason for the damage of the village. He will find a way to separate himself from Momoshiki, and the details of this could potentially lie in the Jogan, which is shrouded in mystery.

Furthermore, there are other characters like Kawaki, who is far more reckless and is therefore more likely to get carried away and cause the destruction of the village. Therefore, it is unlikely that the protagonist would assume a role similar to the one Eren had in the Attack on Titan series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

