Boruto's greatest ally might be his least likely family member

Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga is progressing at a steady rate. Tension continues to rise as the protagonist aims to take down Code while being pursued by Kawaki. Ever since the time skip, fans have been questioning the whereabouts of certain characters.

Before the latest chapter’s release, readers wanted to know what happened to Sasuke and Kashin Koji. This was later revealed in the chapter. But, there is one more character who could be Boruto’s biggest ally at the time. This character is none other than his beloved younger sister, Himawari Uzumaki. Let’s explore a theory that could explain Himawari’s role in the current Two Blue Vortex after a very brief appearance in the first chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters. Furthermore, the article explores a theory and is, therefore, speculative in nature.

Exploring Himawari’s role in the Boruto manga chapters post time skip

We have reason to believe that Himawari could be training secretly to help her brother. We already know that Himawari has the talent to become a powerful kunoichi. There were glimpses of brilliance during the earlier stages of the anime and manga series. When Boruto first tore her toy accidentally, she tried punching him. However, Naruto stepped in between the two and ended up being on the receiving end of the punch.

It seemed to have damaged him quite a bit, and even Kurama seemed to have felt it. It’s quite clear that Himawari’s Byakugan will be showcased in the manga. The best time to showcase Himawari’s abilities would be when she and Kawaki fight.

We know that Himawari had joined the Academy as per the lore in the Boruto series. But, given the severity of the situation, it is highly possible that she quit and decided to focus her efforts on becoming stronger. Himawari loves her family, and despite her petty squabbles with her brother, she would do anything to save him.

Furthermore, there is a possibility that Himawari could be training without informing the members of the Hyuga clan. One of the main reasons why we believe this is because Himawari’s fighting style doesn’t adhere to the Taijutsu style the Hyuga clan employs.

Members of the Hyuga clan have not trained Himawari. As an alternative, she could have been training with Team 10. In chapter 1 of Two Blue Vortex, we can see a glimpse of Himawari training with Cho-Cho while Shikadai and Inojin are observing from a distance.

Himawari trains with Cho-Cho from Team 10 (Image via Shueisha/Ukyo Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto)

They are incredible shinobis and are stronger than Himawari. This could be a good opportunity for her to improve her ninjutsu and physical abilities as time progresses. So far, Himawari hasn’t gotten much screen time in the Boruto series. It is only a matter of time before she does.

We believe the writers are looking for the perfect timing and situation to bring her back. That being said, it is important to note that this is merely a theory. We urge the entire anime and manga community to wait until the upcoming chapters confirm this theory.

