Boruto's Jougan carries a curse according to this brilliant theory

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is progressing at a steady rate. The manga has finally reached the Timeskip arc, and things are getting heated between the protagonist and Kawaki. Fans quickly took note of the fact that he closed his right eye when he first appeared on screen. This led to an interesting set of theories surrounding his eye - the Jougan.

As such, this doujutsu is shrouded in mystery, and a lot needs to be explored with respect to the protagonist's eye. This has led fans to share interesting theories that could explain why he kept his right eye closed when he encountered Code and Kawaki. The theory was provided by a content creator on TikTok (@jalopybungus).

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. The article is speculative in nature since it explores fan theories.

Possible explanation for Boruto closing his right eye in the manga

One of the most common assumptions people made was that he closed his right eye because of his scar. However, this theory doesn’t hold water since the protagonist opened his right eye during the very first episode of the series. In the opening scene, we saw Boruto and Kawaki fight against each other, and it was here that he opened his right eye. Therefore, the right eye being closed isn’t due to the mark.

One theory connects the dots using the concept of fate paired with a cursed Jougan. Fate as a concept is used heavily in Shonen anime and manga series. In the prequel series, plenty of hints were given by characters within the show, stating that Naruto was destined to do great things. Similarly, the concept of destiny/fate could be woven into the usage of the Jougan.

Boruto is a complete Otsutsuki at this point. One possible explanation for his eye could be that his Jougan is cursed. As such, this eye is called “troublesome” by one of the strongest Otsutsuki clan members. Such a statement hints this doujutsu gives its wielder unimaginable powers.

Jougan users can look into people’s fate, but it activates on its own. A cursed version of this eye means that his Jougan is active constantly, similar to the Rinnegan. Looking at a character’s fate or destiny would be one of the strongest powers since it could be comparable to the utility of clairvoyance.

The protagonist closing his eyes in the latest chapter of Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Ukyo Kodachi)

If that is the case, then why would Boruto close his eye? That is because he is currently at Konohagakure, where his close friends like Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki are present. Looking at their fate would not be something that he would want to see since there lies a potential in his close friends’ deaths. Such a thing would affect him quite badly.

The very first chapter/episode, which showed Kawaki and Boruto, also hinted at this possibility. We saw him close his right eye when he first saw Kawaki. At this point, he asked his former friend if he saw no other possible outcome. When Kawaki prepares to take on Boruto, the latter opens his right eye and reveals his Jougan.

This could be a possible explanation for the aforementioned phenomenon. However, we urge the fanbase to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for the manga chapters to be released in order to confirm this theory.

