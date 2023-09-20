Boruto is secretly Doctor Strange in disguise, and a scarily accurate theory makes it clear

Boruto's dark cape in Two Blue Vortex is not the only thing reminiscent of Marvel's Doctor Strange. In part 2, as per spoilers for chapter 2, he seems to possess a new power that might also bring the Sorcerer Supreme to mind. The power in question is the ability of predicting the future.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe's film, Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, used the Time Stone and foresaw that out of 14 million possible futures, only one led to the Avengers defeating Thanos. Boruto, too, may have seen how the planet dies and is now on a mission to change the future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Does Boruto have the ability to tell the future after the timeskip?

Expand Tweet

In Two Blue Vortex chapter 2, the protagonist displayed a calm, composed, and rather cold personality, possibly because he was influenced by Sasuke.

He had returned to Konoha for the first time in years, despite knowing the risk of revealing himself in this manner while charged with being a traitor responsible for the disappearance of the Hokage Naruto and his wife Hinata. Moreover, he appeared assured that if Code refused to comply with him, he could easily kill him.

Boruto swiftly defeated several of Code's superior Claw Grimes to prove his point and introduced a new jutsu known as the Rasengan Uzuhiko. He seemed to know that allowing the Claw Grimes to exist could lead to dire consequences in the future. He explained that Code had messed with Ten-Tails to create the Claw Grimes, which ended up changing Ten-Tails' nature.

Expand Tweet

Boruto's seemingly extensive knowledge of Ten-Tails, acquired during his time in exile, has led readers to believe that he can now see the future, an ability inherited from Momoshiki.

Twitter user @hypareyli2, for instance, contributed to this theory, sharing a video that suggests that the young Uzumaki may have unlocked the jougan in his scarred eye, granting him the ability to look into the future.

Expand Tweet

However, it is assumed that he lacks control over these visions, and since they can appear at inappropriate times and be overwhelming, he chooses to keep that eye closed.

Thoughts on the theory

It is still too early to say if Boruto has really unlocked the ability to see the future. He still has Momoshiki inside him, so he might have learned about the dangers of the transformed Ten-Tails from the Otsutsuki.

Momoshiki has previously demonstrated his ability to see the future when he prophesied that Boruto would lose everything. Moreover, on certain occasions, the young Uzumaki has also had glimpses of the future, like when he saw a fuming Mitsuki challenge Kawaki.

Momoshiki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Momoshiki's reason for sharing news about a bleak future is likely out of pure self-interest rather than kindness, as he wants to keep living even if he cannot reincarnate anymore. If his host were to die, he too would be wiped off the face of the earth.

Secondly, even if Boruto is able to see the future, thanks to unlocking a new dojutsu, it is not clear whether it is a byakugan, a jougan, or something else.

The jougan, while named in the anime, is not considered canon by majority of the manga readers. Thus, despite the fact that the young Uzumaki was seen opening his damaged eye in the opening pages of part 1, the purpose of this was not explained.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.