Naruto: 10 strongest Ninjutsu techniques, ranked

In the original way of fighting in Naruto, Ninjutsu techniques were once revered as the most powerful abilities in the series. By manipulating their chakra reserves and applying nature transformations, Shinobi were capable of producing incredibly powerful and destructive attacks from their finger tips.

The outcome of various fights early on was decided by using techniques such as the Shadow Clone Jutsu and the Fire Release: Great Fireball Jutsu. However, as the series went on, these two techniques became overshadowed by abilities capable of leveling mountains.

Although many fans began to voice frustrations with how flashy and destructive these techniques have become, nobody can deny the power they hold. This list provides an in-depth ranking of the 10 strongest Ninjutsu techniques in the Naruto series, from weakest to strongest.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the entire Naruto series, including the Boruto anime and manga.

10 of the most powerful Ninjutsu abilities in Naruto, ranked by usefulness in battle

10) Adamantine Attacking Chains

Karin using the Adamantine Attacking Chains in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Adamantine Attacking Chains are an application of the Adamantine Sealing Chains. The user manifests various indestructible chakra-based chains to perform the famous Adamantine Sealing Chains Jutsu. However, instead of using the chains to restrain their target and neutralize their chakra, the user launches multiple attacks against the target.

Karin Uzumaki used this technique in Naruto Shippuden during the fight against Obito in the Fourth Great Ninja War. She attacked Obito's giant wooden structure, destroying many of its hands. Karin was also able to use the Adamantine Chains to seal Suigetsu Hozuki during the fight. At the same time, Karin is capable of altering the size and length of her chains when she is attacking an enemy.

9) Amenotejikara

Sasuke right after using Amenotejikara during the Momoshiki fight in 'Boruto' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Arguably Sasuke's strongest ability was introduced during the fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki, when Hagoromo Otsutsuki gave him the special Six Paths Rinnegan.

Amenotejikara is one of the most broken abilities in the series due to its ability to instantly swap places with anything the user can see or sense. At the same time, Sasuke can use this technique to swap the positions of other people and objects without changing his position.

Sasuke used Amenotejikara multiple times during the fight against Momoshiki Otsutsuki in the Boruto anime. Momoshiki had wrapped powerful red chains around Sasuke's entire body. Sasuke used Amenotejikara to swap places with Momoshiki, allowing himself to escape and trapping Momoshiki in his own chains.

This allowed the Seventh Hokage to land a powerful punch on Momoshiki. Next, Sasuke swapped the positions of an incoming kunai knife and his chidori while in a melee battle with Momoshiki. This allowed Sasuke to destroy one of Momoshiki's hand Rinnegan with the kunai, massively crippling him for the rest of the fight.

8) Amaterasu

The black flames of Amaterasu in the 'Naruto Shippuden' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Due to their ability to burn through anything, the jet-black flames of Amaterasu create one of the most powerful Ninjutsu techniques in the series. Sasuke uses his Mangekyo Sharingan to create these black flames, spawning them in a way that makes them almost impossible to react to. Sasuke can shape the flames using Kagutsuchi to create different shaped attacks.

However, there are quite a few ways to counter the flames. High-speed techniques such as Amenotejikara or Flying Thunder God allow the user to just barely dodge the attack.

At the same time, the black flames can also be blocked. The most commonly shown way of blocking the flames in the series is by quickly using shadow clones as shields. Sealing the flames with fuinjutsu or absorbing them using Karma or Momoshiki's hand rinnegan are also ways the flames can be extinguished.

7) Scorch Release: Halo Hurricane Jet Black Arrow Style Zero

Sasuke and Naruto wowed everyone with their ability to sync up two separate chakra natures to create the most powerful combination technique in the series, Scorch Release: Halo Hurricane Jet Black Arrow Style Zero.

This technique draws power from both their ace Ninjutsu techniques. Sasuke uses Blaze Release: Kagutsuchi to manipulate the black flames of Amaterasu into a four-point shuriken. At the same time, Naruto creates a regular Wind Release: Rasenshuriken.

The power of Wind Release is used to boost the flames of Sasuke's Blaze Release technique. This makes the joint attack multiple times more powerful than either attack by themselves, allowing the two shinobi to inflict massive damage against Ten-Tails Jinchuriki Obito.

6) All-Killing Ash Bones

Kaguya Otsutsuki using All-Killing Ash Bones against shadow clones in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of Kaguya's scariest abilities, All-Killing Ash Bones is an incredibly powerful move with almost no way to block it. To start, Kaguya hardens her bones and extends them from precise points of her body as weapons. When Kaguya strikes her intended target with the bones, the target begins to disintegrate on a cellular level.

This leaves only a pile of ash in Kaguya Otsutsuki's wake. However, what makes this technique even more devastating is that the bones can be launched as projectiles. This has allowed Kaguya to almost catch Team Seven off guard during their fight, killing them instantly.

This is incredibly similar to touching the Truth-Seeking Balls, as they disintegrate anyone who does not utilize Senjutsu on a molecular level. However, Kaguya's All-Killing Ash Bones will kill anyone it pierces, regardless of heightened durability or senjutsu. This makes it the most powerful certain-kill technique in the series.

5) Kamui Shuriken

Kamui Shuriken was used by Kakashi once he obtained both eyes of Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan. Using the different kamui abilities encompassed in both eyes, Kakashi was able to imbue various shuriken created from the Complete Body — Susanoo with kamui. By doing this, he was able to launch large shuriken at a target and transport whatever the shuriken hit to the kamui dimension.

This caused massive damage to Kaguya, as her extra arms were cut in half, saving Sakura from being captured. Due to kamui's ability to warp any object or ability to the kamui dimension, this can be an incredibly powerful sniping technique. Using Obito's left Mangekyo Sharingan, Kakashi will be able to easily lock on and target an opponent with one of the kamui shuriken.

Striking them from a large distance away and transporting them to the kamui dimension, eliminating them from the battle.

4) Multi-Tailed Beast Ball Rasenshuriken

Naruto using multiple Tailed Beast Ball Rasenshurikens in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Multi-Tailed Beast Ball Rasenshuriken is multiple copies of the Tailed Beast Ball Rasenshuriken created all at once. Naruto launches a barrage attack against his enemy with these rasenshurikens to weaken their defenses and take them out. To create each rasenshuriken, he summons a Truth-Seeking Ball and transforms it into a miniature Tailed Beast Ball using his Six Paths Senjutsu abilities.

He then adds wind release chakra to the Tailed Beast Ball, creating a rasenshuriken around it. A single one of these rasenshurikens has been shown to create explosions much more powerful and destructive than the original Tailed Beast Ball. Also, Naruto has used these rasenshurikens to destroy various planet-like structures in a single attack.

It is almost impossible to defend against this attack without a Complete Body — Susanoo or some sort of teleportation Ninjutsu.

3) Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken

Naruto using the Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken in the Kurama avatar in 'Naruto Shippuden' (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In one of the strongest attacks in Naruto Shippuden, Naruto hurls a massive rasenshuriken to destroy any defensive structures his opponent may have up. The Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken utilizes the ability to transform into a Kurama avatar and his mastery over the Six Paths Senjutsu given to him by Hagoromo.

Naruto uses the Shadow Clone Jutsu to create two copies of the golden Kurama avatar. These clones fuse with the original to create an exponentially more powerful version of the avatar with three faces that loo similar to Asura's Six Paths: Kunitsukami.

Naruto forms a large rasenshuriken in the avatar's right hand, infusing it with natural energy. This gives the rasenshuriken the ability to cut through almost any technique in the series, making it almost unmatched.

2) Indra's Arrow

Sasuke using Indra's Arrow in the 'Naruto Shippuden' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Known as Sasuke Uchiha's most powerful offensive ability, Indra's Arrow is the pinnacle of Lightning Release ninjutsu. To use this technique, Sasuke summons a perfected Complete Body — Susanoo for both offensive and defensive purposes.

Sasuke then uses it to absorb chakra from each of the nine tailed beasts and creates an electric longbow using Lightning Release. He loads up the makeshift weapon with a powerful lightning arrow infused with the tailed beasts' chakra and launches it at his opponent.

During their final fight at the end of Naruto Shippuden, Sasuke used this technique to counter the Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken. Although the two attacks were able to cancel each other out, they are not equal. Lightning release is naturally inferior to Wind Release, meaning the Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken would have overpowered Sasuke if the attacks were equal.

This makes Indra's Arrow the strongest offensive technique in the Naruto Shippuden anime, but only second throughout the entire series.

1) Rasengan (Baryon Mode)

Baryon Mode Naruto using the Rasengan in the 'Boruto' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Baryon Mode Rasengan is a basic rasengan without any change in its chakra nature or addition of outside Jutsu. The attack itself is not one of the strongest Jutsus in the series; however, the addition of Baryon Mode makes it easily the strongest Ninjutsu technique in the Naruto universe.

Baryon Mode arose during Kawaki's fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki. Although Kurama suggested not to use Ninjutsu techniques while in this mode due to the massive chakra drain it would place on his body, Naruto decided to use the Rasengan to gain an upper hand.

This was the only Ninjutsu ability shown that was capable of inflicting damage on Isshiki Otsutsuki due to his Otsutsuki lineage. This feat demonstrates that this version of the Rasengan is deserving of the strongest Ninjutsu technique in the series.

Final thoughts

'Boruto' has quickly become the most powerful section of the 'Naruto' series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There are a wide variety of powerful Ninjutsu techniques shown in the series. Although most of them come from Naruto Shippuden as fan favorite characters were gaining inimaginable power-ups, Boruto seems to have taken the lead in strength.

There has been a massive power boost between the Shippuden anime and the Boruto anime, making characters in the latter series much more powerful than the former. Fans cannot wait for the new characters in Boruto to get even stronger, completely outclassing their Shippuden counterparts with new skills and techniques.

