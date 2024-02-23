Boruto theory explains how Kurama can return

Boruto fans are still reminiscing about the time Kurama was on screen. He was an integral part of the original series and influenced the main character considerably. The Nine-Tailed Beast at first didn’t accept Naruto. However, it slowly formed strong bonds with its host and eventually accepted him.

Unfortunately, Naruto was forced to enter the Baryon Mode state during the fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki. This transformation could only be done once because Kurama sacrificed his life to defeat this threat. Since then, both the Boruto and the Naruto fanbases have missed Kurama dearly.

However, there is one fan theory that explores the possibility of Kurama returning to the show. Let’s take a look at the theory as well as the likelihood of those events happening in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters. Furthermore, this article explores a fan theory and is therefore speculative in nature.

Boruto fan theory suggests the possibility of Kurama’s return

Currently, in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga, the protagonist is fighting Mitsuki. At the same time, new threats were introduced a few chapters ago. They are the Divine Trees—the Ten Tail Clones—that gained consciousness by sealing some of the most powerful Shinobis in the village. These guys are the most important elements in this fan theory.

The theory hinges on two things: Naruto being released from Kawaki’s pocket dimension and one of the Divine Trees consuming Naruto. These two events could potentially trigger the return of Kurama. However, Kurama’s return won't be particularly celebrated since the Divine Tree would have access to his powers.

First, Naruto Uzumaki would have to be released from the pocket dimension. It could happen during a fight where Boruto forces Kawaki to release his parents. Following this, the Divine Tree should also seal/consume Naruto in this case.

The clone that did the same thing to Sasuke was able to use the Rinnegan as well as the Chidori. If this is the case, the clone could technically bring back the lost powers that Naruto once had.

One such power is Kurama, and this is how fans predict that Kurama will return to the series. As stated earlier, assuming Kurama returns this way, it would force Boruto to neutralize the situation, and the Nine-Tailed Beast would be siding with the enemies. Now that we have taken a look at the theory, let us explore the likelihood of these events taking place.

Final thoughts

Kurama as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This was an interesting fan theory that was presented by the Boruto fanbase. While the events can take place, fans believe that the likelihood is low. Naruto being released from the pocket dimension will require some development and build-up. Furthermore, fans also believe that the Divine Trees will be minor antagonists and not the final antagonists of the series.

Therefore, Boruto and other Shinobis might be able to defeat them. If this is the case, the theory will be null and void. Furthermore, bringing Kurama back would be bad because his death was quite emotional. This would ruin the character progression that took place both for Kurama and his host, Naruto.

