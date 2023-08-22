Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 confirms that Himawari is affected by Omnipotence (but it's very easy to miss)

The highly anticipated Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 was released globally on August 20, 2023. Set in the aftermath of a four-year timeskip, the chapter portrays the characters as grown-ups and introduces the series' antagonist, Code.

Previously in the Boruto manga, Eida used her power of Omnipotence to rewrite the memories of everyone on a global scale, making them perceive Kawaki as the son of Naruto Uzumaki and Boruto as an outsider taken in by the Hokage. Boruto was then framed for his father's murder, forcing him to flee the village.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 reveals that everyone is still under the influence of Eida's Omnipotence, excluding Sarada and Sumire. Himawari also seems to be affected by Omnipotence but still believes that Boruto couldn't have killed her dad and feels that Naruto is alive somewhere.

Himawari is confirmed to be affected by Omnipotence in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 1

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 saw the post-timeskip story of Boruto begin, with everyone still being under the influence of Eida's Omnipotence shinjutusu, causing them to believe that Boruto is the one who killed Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki. As a result, a 'kill on sight' order has been issued for Boruto.

Sarada is seen pleading with Shikamaru, who now assumes the role of Hokage­, to rescind the 'kill on sight' orders. However, Shikamaru maintains his stand and says Boruto killed the Hokage and tried to kill his son Kawaki. He stated that such actions can't go unpunished.

The chapter also shows Mitsuki and Kawaki engaging in a conversation, where the former reveals his deep-seated hatred towards Boruto and swears to end his life.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 then sees Himawari Uzumaki training with Cho Cho. When asked why she suddenly wants to become stronger, Himawari reveals that she wants to help Boruto. This statement has led to some believing that, like Sarada and Sumire, Himawari is also immune to Eida's Omnipotence.

However, that isn't necessarily the case. The memories of Kawaki and Boruto have been switched in Himawari's brain, making her recount the instance where Kawaki put his life on the line to save her and Naruto. She mentions that a person like that wouldn't kill her father, which makes her believe that Naruto is still alive.

Himawari states that there has to be some explanation for Boruto's actions. She says he must be in deep trouble if he didn't kill Naruto and has been framed for it. The way Himawari talks in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 1, it would be normal for people to believe she is talking about her brother.

However, one thing to remember is that people's memories of Boruto Uzumaki and Kawaki have been swapped due to Eida's Omnipotence, making them believe Kawaki is Naruto's son and Boruto is an outsider.

Thus, Himawari currently remembers that Kawaki is her brother and Boruto is an outsider charged with killing her father. So, her statement regarding wanting to help Boruto is, in reality, about helping Kawaki, as she believes that a person like him wouldn't kill her father.

So, it is clear that Himawari is affected by Omnipotence but still chooses to believe that Boruto (Kawaki) didn't kill her dad and that Naruto's still alive somewhere. It is possible that Eida's powers might have a limited effect on Himawari, but it hasn't been revealed as of now.

Thus, all we can say for now is that Himawari is a caring person who sees the good in people, which can be why she believes Boruto might be innocent. Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 1 has at least confirmed for now that Himawari is affected by Eida's Omnipotence.

