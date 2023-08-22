Boruto Two Blue Vortex drowns out One Piece Gear 5 hype with just one chapter

A recent confrontation between Boruto Two Blue Vortex and One Piece manga sparked a passionate discussion that amazed fans. Boruto Two Blue Vortex, the long-awaited time-skip arc of the Boruto series made its much-anticipated debut. This chapter marked a turning point in the Boruto narrative when it was released on August 21, 2023, on the official Manga Plus website.

On the other hand, Luffy's breathtaking Gear 5 transformation in One Piece chapter 1044 captured viewers with its recent anime premiere. A heated discussion regarding which event made more of a splash developed as fans went to social media sites to share their delight at the release of Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex makes a splash, contending with One Piece Gear 5 hype

The discussion revolves around the features of Manga Plus, the official manga reader from Shueisha Inc., the organization that published Boruto Two Blue Vortex and One Piece. The Boruto Time Skip arc received a stunning 4000 comments when it was published on Manga Plus. Meanwhile, there were just 900 comments on Luffy's Gear 5 transformation. This overt display of interest demonstrates how important these events are to the manga community.

The prospect of a time-skip storyline has long been the draw of the Boruto series, which sprung from the Naruto tradition. The release of the first chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex marked a turning point that had been building for almost a decade. The moment an ultimate battle between Boruto and Kawaki was originally hinted at in 2016, the excitement for this arc grew along with the characters and their growth.

On the other side, the internet erupted when One Piece revealed Luffy's Gear 5 transformation in chapter 1044. The series' key concept has been Luffy's ongoing development, and Gear 5 marks a significant turning point in his progression. The latest anime rendition of the event increased its relevance and sparked a storm of speculations and debates.

Why Boruto Two Blue Vortex received more comments?

The contrast between expectation and instant effect is shown by comparing the responses to these two momentous occasions. A loyal fan following has been patiently waiting for the fulfillment of their dreams thanks to the ten-year build-up of the Boruto series. A flood of emotions was experienced at the release of Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter one, demonstrating the strength of enduring attachment.

On the other hand, Luffy's Gear 5 transformation sprang into the scene with explosive intensity, riding the wave of its anime premiere and attracting both devoted followers and all-new viewers. This transformation's influence is felt right away, demonstrating the power of providing highly anticipated moments at the right time.

Those who grew up watching Naruto may relate to Boruto's time-skip event on a profound level. Like with Shippuden, the passage of time has not only increased the excitement but also forged a connection between the characters and readers. The degree of excitement was inevitable because the series' creators had meticulously introduced new characters and established a haze of mystery in the previous arc.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Chapter 2 Release Date

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 will be released on September 21, 2023, in Japan and other areas. We have a guide with the release date and time for different nations below to help readers avoid any confusion:

Japan – 12 am JST on September 21, 2023

Brazil – 12 pm BRT on September 20, 2023

U.S.A – 10 am CDT (or 8 am PST) on September 20, 2023

India – 8:30 pm IST on September 20, 2023

Canada – 11 am EDT on September 20, 2023

France – 5 pm CEST on September 20, 2023

Spain – 5 pm CEST on September 20, 2023

Philippines – 11 pm PHT on September 20, 2023

UK – 3 pm BST on September 20, 2023

South Africa – 5 pm SAST on September 20, 2023

Australia – 12:30 am ACST on September 21, 2023

Mexico – 9 am CST on September 20, 2023

Russia – 6 pm MST on September 20, 2023

On two websites, Viz Media's Shonen Jump and Shueisha's Manga Plus, readers may access Chapter 2 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex.

