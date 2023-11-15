Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers: Expected release date and time

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers are expected to come out this week prior to the issue's actual release. The previous chapter ended with Boruto absolutely embarrassing Code by overpowering him in combat while also managing to track him back to his hideout.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 is scheduled to come out on November 20, 2023. It will likely show Boruto's actual course of action now that he has located the Ten-Tails along with Code's actual hideout.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers release date and time

Boruto, as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers are expected to surface a few days earlier, possibly on November 16, 2023. While the exact timing remains undisclosed, some predictions can be made based on previous patterns. It's prudent to note that the spoiler release date may potentially be postponed to November 19, 2023.

Here are the expected release timings of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers if there is no postponement:

Pacific Daylight Time: 11:30 pm on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 2:30 am on Thursday, November 16, 2023

British Summer Time: 7:30 am on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 1:30 pm on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 12:30 pm on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 5:30 pm on Thursday, November 16, 2023

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers: What to expect

The spotlight of the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers might completely be on Boruto Uzumaki, who, having showcased his enhanced skills in the previous chapters, is now faced with a monumental task. Chapter 4 might delve into Boruto's mission to the dimension of the Ten-Tails, with the goal of either eliminating or incapacitating the powerful creature.

Boruto may attempt to seal away the Ten-Tails, showcasing the prowess he gained during the time skip. Fans are also wondering if the chapter will witness the demise of the Ten-Tails.

Kashin Koji, the mysterious clone of Jiraiya, might also make a return, and chapter 4 might shed light on his role in the unfolding events.

With hints of a connection to Boruto and knowledge about a looming catastrophe, fans anticipate an in-depth exploration of the relationship between Kashin Koji and the protagonist. The mysteries surrounding Boruto's training and their possible interactions during the time skip could finally be unveiled.

The long-awaited return of Sasuke remains a central point of discussion when it comes to Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 4 spoilers, with fans eager for clarity on his whereabouts and fate.

Boruto and Sasuke embarked on their journeys to become stronger, but only the former returned after three years. Chapter 4 might bring Sasuke back into the storyline to provide some much-needed answers.

Final thoughts

Code as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Code, having faced humiliation at the hands of Boruto, is also expected to make a strategic move to regain relevance. Fans anticipate a glimpse into Code's course of action to counter Boruto, who is now superior to him in every aspect.

The chapter will officially be released on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform on November 20, 2023.

