Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Mitsuki may finally get his moment to shine

Boruto Two Blue Vortex has focused on characters like Boruto, Kawaki and Sarada Uchiha. Antagonists like Code and the Divine Tree have also made their appearance, and they will likely be the main focus of the upcoming chapters. However, there is one character that has been sidelined at the moment, and that’s none other than Mitsuki - Orochimaru’s son.

Mitsuki isn’t a deuteragonist who had much screen time in the series. However, he had a few moments where he shined. Lately, the focus has been shifted to Kawaki after all that he did to Naruto and Hinata, as well as the rest of Konohagakure, with Eida’s help.

Fans are excited for the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters since they want to see some of Konohagakure’s strongest shinobis against the newly introduced antagonist. However, chapter 1 of the series hinted at the possibility of Mitsuki’s return. Let’s take a look at the relevant panels and understand who Mitsuki could potentially receive the spotlight in the next few chapters.

Disclaimer: This article explores fan theories and is, therefore, speculative in nature. Furthermore, this article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

One massive plot point in the story was Eida’s ability to alter people’s memories, which made Boruto and Kawaki’s roles switch. The protagonist is now a fugitive who was charged with the murder of Naruto and Hinata. The reality was that Kawaki sealed the two in a dimension where time does not pass and proceeded to take Eida’s help, who switched their roles.

However, in the first chapter of Two Blue Vortex, we can see that Mitsuki has a strange look on his face when he talks to Kawaki. The panel created a feeling of tension, and it seemed as though Mitsuki knew more than he let on.

One of the most probable causes is that Eida’s omnipotence ability was probably wearing off. If this is the case, he wouldn’t be the only one who realized that their memories were altered. Amado, the scientist, also came to the conclusion that his memories were altered after he observed a string of events.

There was a point in the anime where Mitsuki’s memories could be analyzed on screen, all thanks to Orochimaru. However, whether or not this is canon is up for debate. Assuming the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga makes it canon, Mitsuki could potentially analyze his memories on screen since he seems doubtful about everything that is going on around him.

This would allow Mitsuki to realize all that happened in Konoha before Boruto was forced to flee the village. Mitsuki could then team up with his dear friend and show just how strong he truly is against a set of new enemies that have cropped up in the latest chapters.

This is how Mitsuki could potentially receive the spotlight in the Two Blue Vortex manga and show off his skills once again. Given that he was sidelined for so long, this would be an ideal way to bring back to the forefront of the ongoing plot. That being said, we urge the fanbase to patiently wait for the manga chapters to confirm the same.