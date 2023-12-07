Boruto Two Blue Vortex is on its way to making Himawari the most broken character yet

Boruto Two Blue Vortex is progressing steadily, and the fanbase anxiously awaits the upcoming fight between the protagonist and Kawaki. Things were getting quite heated in Konohagakure, and Code doesn’t seem to be a threat to the protagonist anymore. Furthermore, the introduction of a new attack was just a glimpse of the protagonist’s power.

That being said, the one character who will most likely shine in Boruto Two Blue Vortex will be Himawari. The protagonist’s beloved younger sister didn’t particularly get to show her fighting prowess in the manga series. The concluding section of the story could make Himawari one of the most broken characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto Two Blue Vortex. Furthermore, it explores fan theories and is, therefore, speculative in nature.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Clues that point to Himawari potentially becoming broken in the series

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 titled "Uzuhiko" featuring Himawari (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

One of the first clues one can look into is the title of the manga series. The name of the manga that deals with the story after the time skip is Boruto Two Blue Vortex. The title contains “two vortex,” which could be a reference to the sibling pair. Chapter 3 of the manga was titled Uzuhiko, and Himawari was on the cover. This hints that she could develop her own variant of the Rasengan, similar to Rasengan Uzuhiko.

There is a small chance that the legacy of Indra and Ashura will be brought back into Boruto Two Blue Vortex. In this case, Himawari could take on the role of Ashura. She has a pure heart and wants to help her family and others when needed. Boruto might not be as destructive as Indra, but he can go to great lengths to achieve his goals.

One of the biggest reasons we believe Himawari Uzumaki would be broken in the Boruto Two Blue Vortex series is the Tenseigan. This is a doujutsu in the sequel series which grants its user an incredible set of powers. It is obtained when an Otsutsuki blood and the Hyuga blood converge. The Byakugan, with the help of the Otsutsuki blood, transforms into the Tenseigan.

Expand Tweet

The first person to show the abilities of a Tenseigan was Toneri Otsutsuki in The Last: Naruto The Movie. Toneri took Hanabi’s Byakugan and used it to develop the new ocular power. This doujutsu took on a flower-like pattern. Another hint that could connect the dots is Himawari’s name. Her name means Sunflower, which could be a cryptic way of hinting that Himawari could receive the Tenseigan.

Expand Tweet

It is also important to note that Hinata Hyuga and Naruto Uzumaki received the Otsutsuki chakra from their ancestors. Himawari was also an anomaly because she developed the Byakugan and wasn’t born with it. With these two things in mind, Himawari has the potential to develop the Tenseigan and, in turn, help her brother at some point in the manga.

The Tenseigan allowed Toneri to create a massive Golem and enter the Tenseigan Chakra Mode. Following this, he also managed to access the Truth Seeking Orbs, which have incredible destructive powers. Furthermore, Toneri wanted to use his Tenseigan to destroy an entire planet and regrow it completely. Himawari could tap into this set of powers if she awakened the Tenseigan.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.