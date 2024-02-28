Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 10 is set to be broadcast at 4 AM JST on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll as well for international audiences.

This episode focused on Fumiya and his love life, with him struggling to pick the girl he wants to have a relationship with, and his friend Takahiro Mizusawa sitting down for a talk and helping him make a choice. Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 10 is likely to address these issues while also focusing on other characters and situations at their school.

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Some of the cast in episode 9 (Image via Project No. 9).

As per Crunchyroll, Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, March 6, at 4 am JST. This season has had a weekly release schedule thus far, although there is no confirmation regarding the number of episodes.

Considering that the previous season comprised 12 episodes, this installment is likely to follow suit. While March 6, 2024, is the release date in Japan, the release dates in different time zones are as follows:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 11 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 7 pm Central European Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 8 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 12:30 am Philippine Standard Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 5 am Australia Central Standard Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 6 am

Where to watch Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 10?

Fumiya in episode 9 (Image via Project No. 9).

For anime fans who want to catch up on Fumiya and Aoi's adventures this season, they can start watching this series on multiple platforms. These include AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11, which are some of the most prominent platforms for watching anime in Japan.

As for viewers living abroad, they can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, since the platform currently holds the streaming rights for the series. However, as most people know by now, they must pay a subscription fee for Crunchyroll.

Recap of Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 9

The most recent episode of this season showed Fumiya Tomozaki on his quest to get a girlfriend and the plot has him choosing between two ladies of the main cast, Minami Nanami and Fuuka Kikuchi. Both girls have shown a notorious interest in Fumiya and episode 8 seemed to suggest that Minami was going to be the chosen one, although the most recent events added a bit more tension.

Perhaps the star of the episode was Fumiya's friend, Takahiro Mizusawa, and how the latter stood up to help him with this problem. It was through Takahiro's perspective and words that Fumiya understood that Minami has always been there supporting him and that is something he needed to understand.

Most fans agree that Fumiya has grown a lot this season but this mini arc has shed some light on some of his insecurities and struggles to understand his own self-worth, which is why he had a hard time understanding why two girls would be interested in him.

What to expect from Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 10?

Nanami Minami in episode 9 (Image via Project No. 9).

As fans of this franchise may already be aware, the nature of this series is very episodic, so it is hard to predict how Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 9 will continue.

However, most chapters focus on Fumiya and Aoi and how their actions have a butterfly effect on the rest of the cast, so this episode will also likely run on similar lines.

