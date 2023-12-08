Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki season 2 reveals January release date with new PV

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki season 2 revealed its Japanese release date of January 3, 2024, according to a promotional video released on December 8, 2023. The anime's first season premiered in January 2021 and was simulcasted on Funimation's streaming service alongside the English dub.

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki season 2 revealed that several cast members will be hosting a pre-broadcast livestream on the ABEMAtv streaming service on December 18, for several announcements and a Q&A likewise. The PV showcases that the second season will pick up where season 1 left off.

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki season 2 release date announced for January 2024

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki season 2 is set for a January 2024 release, according to the promotional video released on December 8, 2023. The second season comes three years after the first season premiered in January 2021, and will be streamed on Crunchyroll for international audiences upon its premiere.

The story is as follows: Tomozaki Fumiya is an expert gamer and social outcast. His topping the leaderboards of the popular online game Attack Families doesn't translate well into real-world success since real life and high school don't have shortcuts or cheat codes.

One day, he finds out that the "perfect student" and classmate Aoi Hinami is second only to him in the game. As she puts a ton of effort into everything she does, she agrees to help him get his life in gear. In turn, he might be able to help her with some hidden issues of her own.

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki season 2 is set to feature the return of the cast from the first season, including breakout star Ikumi Hasegawa as class clown Miami Nanami (Mimimi), Gen Sato as main character Fumiya Tomozaki, and Hisako Kanemoto as main heroine Aoi Hinami.

A sleeper hit returns

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki getting a season 2 was a surprise to many, considering the anime was considered a sleeper hit and overshadowed by other romantic comedies like The Quintessential Quintuplets and Horimiya when it initially premiered in 2021.

The original light novels consistently ranked in the top 10 for light novel rankings in the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This light novel is amazing!) guide book from 2017 through 2019. They were released in English in May 2016, with the final stage starting in March 2023.

Another factor in the surprise popularity of the anime was Tomokazi consistently being in the top 10 male characters from Crunchyroll's viewers polls for several months in 2021, getting all the way to number 3. There's also many viewers stating that the series is just really relatable to many who became shut-ins and the struggles of people like them, as well as overachievers.

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki season 2 is set to premiere on Crunchyroll for international audiences and on the AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11 channels in Japan on January 3, 2024. Viewers are reminded that all schedules are subject to change, pending other announcements.

