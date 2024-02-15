Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 8 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 4 am JST. The most recent episode focused on Fumiya and his goal to get a girlfriend, which was spurred on by Aoi Hinami in the previous episode, with this one even giving a flashback of that encounter.

Despite having grown a lot as a person throughout the series, this episode showed Fumiya still dealing with his socializing problems. Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 8 is likely to address these issues while also focusing on other characters and situations within their school.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 8.

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Fumiya in episode 6 (Image via Project No. 9).

As per Crunchyroll, Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 8 will be released on Wednesday, February 21, at 4 am JST. Based on what has been known so far, this series will follow a weekly release schedule, although there is no confirmation regarding the number of episodes.

Considering that the previous season comprised 12 episodes, there is a big chance that this one is going to follow suit.

While February 21, 2024, is the release date in Japan, the release dates in different time zones are as follows:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 11 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 7 pm Central European Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 8 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 12:30 am Philippine Standard Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 5 am Australia Central Standard Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 6 am

Where to watch Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 8?

The main cast of the anime (Image via Project No. 9)

For anime fans who want to catch up on Fumiya and Aoi's adventures this season, they can start watching this series on multiple platforms. These include AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11, which are some of the most prominent platforms when it comes to anime in Japan.

As for viewers living abroad, they can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, since the platform currently holds the streaming rights for the series. However, as most people know by now, they must pay a subscription fee for Crunchyroll.

Recap of Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 7

The latest episode was mostly focused on the main character, Fumiya, and his new goal to improve his social interactions, which involved getting a girlfriend. Episode 7 showed Aoi Hinami talking with Fumiya and telling him that it was time for him to pick a girlfriend and develop social skills in romance, with her even going as far as telling him to date girls with boyfriends.

The episode also highlighted Fumiya's ongoing struggle with a lot of social problems when it came to interacting with girls, despite his growth since the beginning of the series. Although it makes sense considering that romance has not been high on his list until this point in the series.

The episode also showed Aoi playing her cards in this issue, leading Fumiya to a sort of love triangle between him, Mimini, and Kikuchi.

What to expect from Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 8?

Aoi Hinami in the anime (Image via Project No. 9)

As mentioned in several instances regarding this franchise, the nature of this series is very episodic, so it is hard to predict how Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 8 will continue.

However, most chapters focus on Fumiya and Aoi and how their actions have a butterfly effect on the rest of the cast, so this episode will also likely run on similar lines.