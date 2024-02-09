Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 7 is set to be released on Thursday, February 14, 2024, at 4 am JST. The most recent episode was something a lot of fans were expecting since it focused on Fumiya and Aoi discussing how the former now had to get a girlfriend to keep progressing with his social skills, which prompted a lot of debates in the fandom regarding whether they would be a good match together.

In that regard, this episode focused heavily on Fumiya's romantic prospects and what he actually wants, which is something that, considering the development he has had in recent episodes, could mean that Aoi is not going to be the one he is going to go for.

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 7 is likely to address these issues while also focusing on other characters and other situations within their school.

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Fumiya in episode 6 (Image via Project No. 9).

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 7 will be released on Thursday, February 14, at 4 am JST, as per Crunchyroll. Based on what has been known thus far, this series will follow a weekly release schedule, although there is no confirmation regarding the number of episodes.

Considering that the previous season had 12 episodes, there is a big chance that this one is going to follow suit.

While February 14 is the release date in Japan, the release dates in different time zones are as follows:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 11 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 7 pm Central European Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 8 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 12:30 am Philippine Standard Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 5 am Australia Central Standard Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 6 am

Where to watch Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 7

Aoi Hinami (Image via Project No. 9).

For anime fans who want to catch up on Fumiya and Aoi's adventures this season, they can start watching this series on multiple platforms. These include AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11, which are some of the most prominent when it comes to anime in Japan.

As for viewers living abroad, they can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, since the platform currently holds the streaming rights for the series. However, as most people know by now, they will have to pay a subscription fee for Crunchyroll.

Recap of Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 6

The most recent episode was very focused on the characters of Fumiya Tomozaki and Aoi Hinami, which makes a lot of sense considering that they are the two protagonists in the series.

Fumiya and Aoi were discussing about how the former now had to focus on getting a girlfriend, with the latter having no qualms to say that he could get more than one and that them having a boyfriend "doesn't mean they are set for marriage".

The episode also served to showcase the evolutions of the two characters since the beginning of the series, with Fumiya becoming a much more confident individual despite his obvious social shortcomings and Aoi displaying a much more ruthless personality.

In fact, Aoi herself mentioned if Fumiya would like to date her, which is something that had a lot of varying opinions in the fandom.

This plot also gave a lot of focus on Fumiya's "potential suitors", which included some of Aoi's friends, including the ones who are already in relationships.

What to expect from Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 7

Hinami in episode 6 (Image via Project No. 9).

As mentioned in several instances regarding this franchise, the nature of this series is very episodic, so it is hard to predict how Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 7 is going to go.

However, most chapters focus on Fumiya and Aoi and how their actions have a butterfly effect on the rest of the cast, so this episode will also likely run on similar lines.