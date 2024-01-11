Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 3 is set to be released on Thursday, January 17, at 4 am JST. Fans are excited about the episode as there have been some major plot points thus far this season. The latest episode showed the sports festival where Erika learned that Yuzu and Shuuji were dating, which took a huge toll on the former. The episode also showed that Fumiya still had a long way to go as a person when it comes to social skills, meanwhile, Aoi has her own problems as well.

The nature of this anime is very episodic, even if it has an overarching plot of Aoi teaching Fumiya to become a much more sociable person. In that regard, Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 3 is very likely to present a new set of events and stories to develop. This is something that has become the franchise's biggest selling point thus far as a slice-of-life story.

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 3 release date and time

Fumiya in episode 2 (Image via Project No. 9).

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 2 will be released on Thursday, January 17, at 4 am JST. Based on what has been known thus far, this is going to be the series' weekly release schedule, although there is no confirmation regarding the number of episodes for this season. Considering that the previous season had 12 episodes, there is a very big chance that this one is going to follow suit as well.

While January 17 is the release date in Japan, here are the different release dates in their respective time zones for people who want to watch Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 3:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 11 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 7 pm Central European Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 8 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, January 18, 2024 12:30 am Philippine Standard Time Thursday, January 18, 2024 5 am Australia Central Standard Time Thursday, January 18, 2024 6 am

Where to watch Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 3?

Events of episode 2 (Image via Project No. 9).

For those anime fans who want to catch up to Fumiya and Aoi's adventures this season, they can start watching this series on multiple platforms. These include AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11, which are some of the most prominent when it comes to anime in the Land of the Rising Sun.

As for viewers living abroad, they can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, since the platform currently holds the streaming rights for the series. However, as most people know by now, they will have to pay a subscription fee.

Recap of Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 2

One of the biggest plot points of the latest episode was focused on Fumiya trying to get Erika involved in the events of the sports festival. While the main character succeeded in his mission, there were some problems. Some of them included Erika trying to pass the burden of the event to Hirabayashi and also the fact that the former found out that Yuzu and Shuuji were dating, much to her dismay.

This episode also offered a huge character moment for Fumiya as Aoi was getting angry at her friend being mistreated and the former pointed out how bullying was wrong. Despite them having a similar stance, it was interesting to see Fumiya developing a degree of backbone and being willing to disagree with Aoi despite how they started in the series. This shows the protagonist having some development.

What to expect from Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 3?

Minami Nanami in episode 2 (Image via Project No. 9).

As mentioned earlier, the nature of this series is very episodic, so is hard to predict how Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 3 is going to go. However, the focus of most chapters is set around Fumiya and Aoi and how their actions have a butterfly effect on the rest of the cast.