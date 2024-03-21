Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 13 is set to be broadcast at 4 am JST on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Japan, where it can be watched on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11.

This episode focused on several characters, with the likes of Fumiya and Fuuka having dominant roles in the story. Minami contributed as well. There were also a lot of special moments involving the school event and the class wearing special shirts to celebrate the occasion.

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 13 is likely to address these issues while also focusing on other characters and situations at their school.

It will probably determine the connection between Fumiya and Fuuka moving forward in the series.

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 13 release date and time for all regions

Fumiya and Minami in the latest episode (Image via Project No. 9).

As per Crunchyroll, Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 13 will be released on Wednesday, March 27, at 4 am JST. This season has had a weekly release schedule thus far, although there is no confirmation regarding the number of episodes.

While March 27 is the release date in Japan, the release dates in different time zones are:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 7 pm Central European Time Wednesday, March 27, 2024 8 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 12:30 am Philippine Standard Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 5 am Australia Central Standard Time Thursday, March 28, 2024 6 am

Where to watch Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 13?

Fuuka in the latest episode (Image via Project No. 9).

For anime fans who want to catch up on Fumiya and Aoi's adventures this season, they can start watching this series on multiple platforms. These include AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11, which are some of the most prominent platforms for watching anime in Japan.

As for viewers living abroad, they can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, since the platform currently holds the streaming rights for the series. However, as most people know by now, they must pay a subscription fee for Crunchyroll.

Recap of Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 12

The most recent episode of this season showed the vast majority of the cast engaged in school activities, with Fumiya being main the focus of several plot points. However, beyond that, the main event was his relationship with the likes of Minami and Fuuka and who he was going to choose.

Perhaps the biggest moment of this episode was the absolute conclusion that Minami is not going to be the one Fumiya chooses as his partner, which is something that had a lot of divisive opinions in the fandom.

It also showed some major developments with Fuuka, with her being introduced to a social media platform thanks to Fumiya.

The episode ended with the class taking a picture of the special shirts they made for the occasion. It was a fitting ending to a plot point that has been running throughout the season.

What to expect from Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 13?

The love triangle of the season (Image via Project No. 9)

As fans of this franchise may already be aware, the nature of this series is very episodic, so it is difficult to predict how Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 13 will continue.

However, most chapters focus on Fumiya and Aoi and how their actions have a butterfly effect on the rest of the cast, so this episode will also likely run on similar lines.

