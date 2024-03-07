Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 11 is set to be broadcast at 4 am JST on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll as well for international audiences.

This episode has continued with the focus on Fumiya and his love life, with him struggling to pick the girl he wants to have a relationship with, although this time there were a several points of view, including Minami Nanami's.

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 11 is likely to address these issues while also focusing on other characters and situations at their school.

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 11 release date and time for all regions

Minami in the latest episode (Image via Project No. 9).

As per Crunchyroll, Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, March 13, at 4 am JST. This season has had a weekly release schedule thus far, although there is no confirmation regarding the number of episodes.

Considering that the previous season comprised 12 episodes, this installment is likely to follow suit. While March 13, 2024, is the release date in Japan, the release dates in different time zones are as follows:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 11 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 7 pm Central European Time Wednesday, March 13, 2024 8 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 14, 2024 12:30 am Philippine Standard Time Thursday, March 14, 2024 5 am Australia Central Standard Time Thursday, March 14, 2024 6 am

Where to watch Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 11?

Minami and Fuuka in the latest episode (Image via Project No. 9).

For anime fans who want to catch up on Fumiya and Aoi's adventures this season, they can start watching this series on multiple platforms. These include AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11, which are some of the most prominent platforms for watching anime in Japan.

As for viewers living abroad, they can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, since the platform currently holds the streaming rights for the series. However, as most people know by now, they must pay a subscription fee for Crunchyroll.

Recap of Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 10

The most recent episode of this season showed Fumiya Tomozaki on his quest to get a girlfriend and the plot has him choosing between two ladies of the main cast, Minami Nanami and Fuuka Kikuchi.

Both girls have shown a notorious interest in Fumiya and recent episodes seemed to suggest that Minami was going to be the chosen one, although the most recent events added a bit more tension.

Furthermore, an interesting turn of events was Fumiya showing a degree of interest in Aoi's past, which is something that a lot of people in the fandoms have noticed, especially now that it was revealed that she has been inconsistent regarding the number of sisters that she has.

There is the possibility, at least according to the community, that this could pivot the relationship angle toward Aoi, although that isn't certain at the moment.

Another important aspect was more insight into Fumiya's mind about his position in this situation and also finding out why Minami has a crush on him.

What to expect from Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 11?

Fumiya in episode 10 (Image via Project No. 9)

As fans of this franchise may already be aware, the nature of this series is very episodic, so it is hard to predict how Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 11 will continue.

However, most chapters focus on Fumiya and Aoi and how their actions have a butterfly effect on the rest of the cast, so this episode will also likely run on similar lines.

