Bucket Hat Luffy takes over One Piece fandom after Macy's Parade Mishap in New York

This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, which takes place in New York every year, featured the first-ever float of the protagonist of One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy. However, things took an unexpected turn when Luffy's float met with a hilarious mishap at the event.

During the parade, Luffy, who is famous for his straw hat, seemed to hit a tree branch causing the float's beloved straw hat to deflate and look like a bucket hat. As soon as fans saw the footage, they took to social media to dub Luffy as "Bucket Hat Luffy" and made hilarious comments about the same on social media.

The year 2023 has been a pretty successful year for the One Piece anime. Not only did the film One Piece: Red premiere for the first time in the United States, but the series also received a live-action Netflix adaptation. The adaptation went on to receive critical acclaim worldwide and is often regarded as the best live-action adaptation of an anime series.

One Piece float goes viral for deflating at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The popular anime One Piece got its first-ever float at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. This can be attributed to the success of the anime's live-action Netflix adaptation. Fans of the series across the world were excited to see the debut of the Monkey D. Luffy float at the parade.

However, the crowd soon noticed that something looked off about the float. In the live broadcast of the event, fans pointed out that the float hit a tree branch mid-route, which caused a puncture in the brim of Monkey D. Luffy's iconic straw hat. This caused the brim of the hat to deflate, making it look more like a 'Bucket Hat'. All this happened within the first five minutes of the event, which made the accident all the more hilarious.

This led to fans of the anime dubbing the float as 'Bucket Hat Luffy', which quickly went viral on social media. The parade initially came to a halt when the float ran fist-first into a nearby lamp-post. Although the float handlers were able to get it out of the way, things didn't look well for the character's hat. Despite this, Luffy was able to make it through the end of the parade, albeit with a deflated Straw Hat.

Regardless, Luffy's float at the event was certainly one of the largest and most impressive ones. As per the Macy's Thanksgiving Day website, the One Piece float stood at an astonishing height of 50 feet and was 43 feet long and 39 feet wide.

Fans react to 'Bucket Hat Luffy' at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

While the majority of the fans were devastated upon seeing the iconic character's debut at the event get ruined, others tried to make the best of the mishap and appreciated 'Bucket Hat Luffy'.

Fans of the anime from all over the world had tuned in to the event, as they were all excited to see their favorite character debut at the parade. Although things did not end up going their way, a lot of fans tried to stay positive and poked fun at the incident. Some even cracked jokes, saying that Luffy got defeated by a tree, or naming him "Monkey D Flated".

To conclude

Although Luffy's famous Straw Hat was destroyed in the parade, fans of the anime were happy to see their favorite character get more recognition. It's certainly not uncommon for these floats to get deflated sometimes, as Beagle Scout Snoopy's hat also got punctured at the event.

