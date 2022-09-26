Call of the Night episode 13 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Call of the Night saw Yamori still stuck in a harrowing dilemma of whether to trust vampires or not. Nazuna Nanakusa finally disclosed to Yamori that she has been alive for decades, which is one of the major revelations that fans have awaited since the series' premiere.

Hatsuka Suzushiro's unexpected appearance in the final moments of the previous week's episode perplexed fans. Call of the Night is just an episode away from drawing curtains for season 1, and fans are getting excited to find out what comes next for Yamori and Nazuna. Continue reading this article to learn more about the upcoming episode of Call of the Night.

When will Call of the Night episode 13 be released and where to watch it?

Episode 13, which will be the finale of Call of the Night, will be released on Friday, September 30, 2022, with no changes in its schedule at 12.55 am JST, on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block and other respective channels. With the licensing of Call of the Night, Sentai Filmworks has released a series in English dub on its OTT subsidiary, HiDive.

Fans can access HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from $4.99 a month to $47.99 a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Additionally, fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the series on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Episode 13 will be released in different time zones as per the schedule listed below:

Pacific time: 10 am PDT

Central time: 12 pm CDT

Eastern time: 1 pm EDT

British time: 6 pm BST

Indian time: 10.30 pm IST

European time: 7 pm CEST

Australian time: 2.30 am ACDT

Philippines time: 1 am PHT

What to expect from the finale or episode 13?

Being the finale of the first season, it is expected that the upcoming episode will focus on the main characters of the series, Yamori and Nazuna. But the sudden appearance of Hatsuka Sawashiro made the speculation a little complicated as her character, along with the few newly introduced characters in the series, is yet to be explored.

Episode 13 is surmised to impart a fitting end to the season by solving the complication between Nazuna and Yamori. However, the enigmatic personal detective, Anko Uguisu, is becoming the greatest impediment to their nightlife.

Though Nazuna is still having a hard time believing that a human could kill a vampire, her casualness to the matter is what bothers Yamori, as he is concerned about her life. The upcoming episode will hopefully feature important characters from the series, along with Yamori, Nazuna, Hatsuka, and Anko.

A brief recap of episode 12

Though Yamori never refused to let Nazuna drink his blood, pushing her away from himself caused him to explain everything that he witnessed. To blow off steam, they went on a walk where the former detailed the latter about Anko Uguisu. Later the same night, Yamori tagged along with Mahiru to help him with his flower deliveries.

Mahiru revealed to Yamori that he knew about his pact with a vampire and begged him to stay human. Yamori, completely baffled by Mahiru's words, went to Nazuna's apartment and hugged her tightly. At Nazuna's request, Yamori showed his room to her for the first time. Nazuna tried to be honest with Yamori by telling him that vampire life is boring.

Upon meeting Anko, Yamori was terrified by how much intel she had on him. The former proclaimed that she wouldn't let the latter turn into a vampire, and even if he did, she would kill him along with the others he was trying to defend.

Anko snitched on Yamori by calling the police and pretending to be a girl terrified of a young boy wandering around the city late at night. Yamori hid in a nearby park when suddenly, Hatsuka approached him out of nowhere.

