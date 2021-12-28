Can animals have quirks in My Hero Academia, much like the humans? My Hero Academia tells the story of a world where most people are born with quirks. That is powers that they develop a short time after they are born. However, in some cases, people are sometimes born without any quirks at all. There are a lot of fan theories about how these quirks are developed, and why a certain quirk gets assigned to a certain individual.

There are also many theories about whether animals in that world also have quirks or not. The fandom has debated this question at length, and for a good reason. So, can animals have quirks in My Hero Academia? Although the fandom is still discussing this hotly, take a look at instances where there are animals in My Hero Academia that indeed have quirks.

What are quirks in My Hero Academia?

Basically, in My Hero Academia most people develop powerful abilities a short time after being born. These powers are called quirks. These quirks, in turn, determine which path they will take in life. Some take responsibility and become heroes, while others choose to become villains.

Although many other factors come into play to determine which course they will choose, they are still associated with these groups. These quirks can range from being a demolishing expert, like having control over concrete structures, as is the case with Cementoss.

Some also have the power to manipulate fire, water, or ice elements. In some cases, though, people can use both, like in the case of Shoto Todoroki. Deku was born without one, but he was gifted with one of the most powerful quirks by All Might, which is One For All.

Can animals have quirks in My Hero Academia?

Although the fandom is yet to come to a conclusion regarding this one, there have been cases of an animal with a quirk. That is, of course, Principle Nezu of U.A. Academy. He is an animal of unknown origin, with an intelligence quirk (called High Spec) that surpasses that of humans.

There has been a lot of research done on him, but his origins still remain a mystery. His quirk also allows him to live his life like any other person, which according to the fandom, takes away a lot of his animality. While one side of the fandom refers to Nezu as a mouse because of his appearance, the other side deems Nezu more of "a stout man" and a combination of different animals.

The series boasts many animal-lookalike characters with quirks, like Centipeder, Fumikage Tokoyami, Hound Dog, Habuko Mongoose, etc.

In summation, an animal can have a quirk in My Hero Academia, but that is an extremely rare occurrence.

How were the quirks developed first in My Hero Academia?

There are theories in the fandom of My Hero Academia about how the quirks got developed in the first place. While there is a theory that quirks are the next step in the evolution of humans, making the characters in the show superior beings.

While there is another theory that states that quirks are a result of a virus spread that was initially carried by mice. According to the latter theory, the presence of more animals with quirks will not be surprising at all.

Funimation @Funimation



If you had a Quirk, what would it be? Check out Principal Nezu's sadistic side as he uses his Quirk, High Specs!If you had a Quirk, what would it be? funimation.com/myheroclass/ Check out Principal Nezu's sadistic side as he uses his Quirk, High Specs!If you had a Quirk, what would it be? funimation.com/myheroclass/ https://t.co/FdjR4BAegi

Also Read Article Continues below

With new chapters and reveals coming up, the hype about My Hero Academia is off the charts in the fandom. What more does the show has in store for the fans? Keep yourself updated about them here.

Edited by R. Elahi