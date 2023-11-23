Can Blue Lock ever surpass Haikyuu? Explored

Blue Lock's anime adaptation came out last year and quickly became a massive success, with Yoichi Isagi's journey to become a much more daring and brave striker being very relatable to a lot of people. This, of course, has also led to a lot of people comparing it to the now-iconic volleyball anime, Haikyuu, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest sports series in recent years.

When two series of similar styles become successful and prominent, it's inevitable that people begin to make comparisons and this is what happened with Blue Lock and Haikyuu. There is much to like about both series, although it is true that Haikyuu has an edge because it has already concluded. But the question still remains: Can Blue Lock surpass Haikyuu?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock and Haikyuu series. The opinions expressed here belong to the author and in no way reflect Sportskeeda's.

Blue Lock could surpass Haikyuu

Isagi and Hinata, the protagonists of these two series

When the Blue Lock anime came out back in 2022, it was a huge hit and enjoyed a lot of positive reviews, which is why a lot of people began to compare it to Haikyuu.

It makes sense, though: they are perhaps the two most prominent sports manga and anime franchises since the legendary Slam Dunk series back in the 90s, so people tend to compare what is popular.

The question of whether this series could surpass others is hard to say because it requires the story to end, first of all. A conclusion could make or break a story's legacy and this one needs to continue to develop in order to see where is heading.

It's also worth pointing out that Muneyuki Kaneshiro's manga offers a very different take on sports than most series out there and that is the focus on being selfish and individualistic.

Hinata is pushed in the Haikyu series to grow and improve as an individual, sure, but always with a teamwork mindset and accepting that he needs the help of others. And while Isagi in Blue Lock is given situations where teamwork is necessary, there is a profound focus on the individual, on putting yourself out there, and always trying to surpass others.

It is the ultimate celebration of ego and selfishness in sports, which is something that makes it stand out when compared to pretty much any other franchise of this ilk.

A deconstruction of a popular sport

Blue Lock has the potential to surpass Haikyuu and other sports series because of three big reasons: the sport it represents, the premise, and the themes that it explores.

The first one is fairly obvious: football is the most popular sport in the world, so it has a wider reach and appeal, with people who perhaps don't like anime in general giving it a chance because it's about this sport and explores some interesting psychological elements.

On the other hand, this series doesn't focus just on winning a league or a championship. It's a survival-of-the-fittest kind of story, with the likes of Isagi, Bachira, Barou, Nagi, Chigiri, and many more having to go through a lot of obstacles to not get eliminated from the project or their careers in football are doomed.

This sense of danger and dread is something that Haikyuu cannot replicate because it has a much more standard approach to its competitions, and a lot of people find Blue Lock's approach more appealing and exciting.

Blue Lock has the element of being a deconstruction of several sports series, with the aforementioned focus on selfishness and also actively promoting intense rivalries between players.

One day Isagi can be playing alongside Nagi and the next day they can be sworn enemies, which is a dynamic that gives the series a lot more intensity.

There is also the fact that the series is very character-focused, attempting to show why these players want to win and this can be quite compelling.

Haikyuu worked its way to the top of sports anime and manga and its legacy is impossible to taint, especially considering the impact and success that it had with a discipline that doesn't have that big of a worldwide following in volleyball.

However, while it is still early stages, Blue Lock has the potential to surpass it if the final arcs live up to their potential.

Final thoughts

Blue Lock has built a strong following in recent years and now it is time for both the manga and the anime adaptation to prove its worth, which is something that is going to be shown in the near future.

