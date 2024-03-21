Can Goku from Dragon Ball defeat the Solo Leveling's Statue of God? Explored

Solo Leveling's Statue of God is one of the most iconic elements in the series and has been one of the standout moments of the anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures, which is why its appearance has led to a lot of discussions online. Furthermore, this has also led to comparisons, and when it comes to anime debates, it always involves Dragon Ball's Goku.

Goku is compared to a lot of anime characters because of how iconic he is and is always regarded as one of the most powerful characters in all of fiction, so it makes sense that some people would want to compare him to Solo Leveling's Statue of God. Therefore, it is not surprising to see that there are some major factors to take into account because the battle wouldn't be as straightforward as most people think.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling series.

Explaining who would win between Solo Leveling's Statue of God and Dragon Ball's Goku

All things considered, Goku should be capable of defeating Solo Leveling's Statue of God, especially if taking into account the former's most recent levels of power in the Dragon Ball Super manga.

This version of the Saiyan has by and large managed to master Ultra Instinct, which gives him a lot of agility and the ability to dodge most of the attacks he faces, thus proving to be quite useful against an enemy of this ilk.

Another element worth taking into account is Goku's raw strength, which has him as one of the most powerful characters of his entire universe, and that reality is filled with individuals who can destroy entire planets and galaxies.

Therefore, the most recent version of Goku in canon has a lot of raw strength and could make quick work of Solo Leveling's Statue of God and its high endurance, which even a version of Sung Jinwoo that wasn't at his peak managed to defeat and destroy.

Truth be told, most of the Solo Leveling universe is probably a lot weaker than the characters Goku goes up against in the Dragon Ball franchise, which is worth taking into account as well. Solo Leveling's Statue of God is not even the strongest character in this series, so it makes sense that it wouldn't be able to keep up in a battle against Goku.

The role of Solo Leveling's Statue of God in the series

The Statue of God in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures).

Solo Leveling's Statue of God holds a very peculiar role in the series because it is the first major antagonist in the story but also the one who sets in motion most of the plot.

It was through Sung Jinwoo's visit to this Statue's Dungeon that most of them died and the former gained access to the System, thus changing his life forever.

Furthermore, the Statue of God is a very good representation of the oftentimes ruthless nature of the story and how things work. It is particularly telling that it was inspired by the Absolute Being, the creator of the Rulers and the Monarch, and the one who started the conflict between these entities simply out of boredom.

Final thoughts

Based on evidence, Dragon Ball's Goku could defeat Solo Leveling's Statue of God since there is nothing the latter has that can compete with the former. There is simply too much of a gap when it comes to power levels and Goku is far above the Statue when it comes to raw strength and abilities.

