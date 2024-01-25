Solo Leveling: Why does the Statue of God smile? Explained

Solo Leveling is arguably the first major anime series to be a success in 2024, and that is due to the lore, the characters, the world-building, and the strong visual imagery. In that regard, the Statue of God is perhaps one of the series' most distinctive images and one that most anime fans have probably seen online in recent weeks, even without knowing the context.

The Statue of God's smile also has an interesting connection and theme in Solo Leveling, reflecting the story's themes of violence and battling for survival. That is perhaps why many people have begun to wonder why it smiles when some things take place in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Solo Leveling series.

Explaining why the Statue of God smiles in the Solo Leveling series

The Statue of God's smile might be one of the most iconic visual elements of the Solo Leveling series, and A-1 Pictures got the job done when it came to giving it the right treatment in the anime adaptation. It depicted the creepiness and sadistic element of the series' first major antagonist, but many fans, particularly newcomers, have begun to wonder why it smiles the way it does.

Once its potential targets are at a reasonable distance, the Statue of God begins to shoot lasers and kill people. As it manages to take the lives of those people, the Statue will begin to smile because it takes great pleasure in human suffering. This, in a way, is one of the story's big themes and is shown throughout the journey of the main character, Sung Jin-woo.

Sung has to make do with what he has throughout the series and, just like anyone else, has to battle for survival. The fact that the story's first major antagonist takes this amount of pleasure because of the suffering unfolding before it is a huge element of the series and one that is only further developed as the story progresses.

The premise and appeal of the series

The premise of Solo Leveling is centered around Hunters, who have to survive by defeating other enemies. Sung Jin-woo, the protagonist, is extremely weak and of the lowest rank possible within the organization. However, the System allows Sung to level up every time he defeats an opponent, motivating him to keep pushing forward and survive.

As mentioned earlier, the anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures is probably 2024's first major hit in the industry due to the score, the amazing fighting choreographies, and how the studio in question managed to boost and improve upon what they were giving with the source material. Despite the controversies of changing the original South Korean names to Japanese, there is a general opinion that this adaptation has been quite good.