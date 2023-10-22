Captain Tsubasa episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 5 is going to be very important as Japan's national youth team has had a revelation. They are now aware of how strong the European teams are and hail Tsubasa's return as a potential difference-maker. Considering that Matsuyama has now become the team's new captain, there is also a motivation to push forward. Additionally, Hyuga's desire to surpass Schneider has become even more notorious.

In many ways, it could be said that Captain Tsubasa episode 5 is the point where the Junior Youth arc is really going to take off as it gives a lot more established goals for the characters. Tsubasa clearly wants to recover from his injury and help the team, but Hyuga wants to surpass his own limits. Meanwhile, Matsuyama wants to grow into his new role as a leader, with all of these subplots playing a major role in Japan's chances at the international tournament in France.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 5.

Captain Tsubasa episode 5 is airing next week

Expand Tweet

Captain Tsubasa episode 5 will be released next Sunday, October 29, at 3:30 pm JST. As with the previous episodes, this is the regular release schedule of this season, although this could potentially change because of delays or production issues.

Here are the release dates for different time zones all over the world:

Central Standard Time: 5:30 am on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Pacific Standard Time: 3:30 am on Monday, October 30, 2023

British Summer Time: 3:30 am on Monday, October 30, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 2:30 am on Monday, October 30, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 4 pm on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 6:30 am on Monday, October 30, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 8 pm on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 6:30 pm on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Brazil Time: 7:30 am on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Streaming details

Expand Tweet

As has happened with the series thus far, the anime can be watched in Japan through TV Tokyo. Viewers outside Japan can watch the series on Crunchyroll, which owns the rights and is widely regarded as the most popular anime streaming platform.

Previous episode recap

Expand Tweet

Most of the episode focused on the final portion of Japan's game against Hamburg and the aftermath of said games, with several Japanese players coming up with their conclusions and goals. It is very clear that Tsubasa wants to recover from his injury and be able to perform to help the team, which is something that even his teammates address during the story.

Meanwhile, Hyuga was a lot more aware of the challenge that the European teams are going to face and that was because of the match against Hamburg. The physical presence and talents of Schneider shocked Hyuga and this is why he now wants to come up with a new shot that can allow him to surpass his own limitations.

There was also a major focus on Matsuyama's role as the team's captain and his desire to motivate his teammates from his new position. This would be a major plot point for him during most of the Junior Youth Arc.

What to expect from the following episode?

Expand Tweet

Captain Tsubasa episode 5 is going to feel like a transition piece because characters such as Hyuga and Tsubasa are going to prepare for the big show, which is the youth tournament in France. There are not going to be any major games or something of the sort but rather just preparing for the competition at hand.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.