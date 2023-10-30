Captain Tsubasa episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 6 is set to come out next Sunday, and manga readers are already aware that Misaki Taro's return is going to mean serious business for the story moving forward. It will introduce another character, another major player, and another element that adds a bit more tension after Japan's struggles against Hamburg and the gulf in quality with the European footballers like Schneider.

One can expect more matches, more preparations, and more character moments in Captain Tsubasa episode 6, especially considering the team's recent performance against Schneider's Hamburg side.

The episode will also focus a lot more on Tsubasa, especially considering how his role has been somewhat diminished at the start of this second season.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 6.

Captain Tsubasa episode 6 airs next week

Release date and countdown

Expand Tweet

Captain Tsubasa episode 6 will be released next Sunday, November 5, at 5:30 pm JST. This is the release schedule for the series so far this season, as was the case with the previous episodes, and the only way it could change is because of delays or production issues.

On the other hand, for people living in different parts of the world, here are some of the most prominent release dates for Captain Tsubasa episode 6:

Central Standard Time: 5:30 am on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Pacific Standard Time: 2:30 am on Monday, November 6, 2023

Green Mean Time: 2:30 am on Monday, November 6, 2023

Central European Time: 1:30 am on Monday, November 6, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 4 pm on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 5:30 am on Monday, November 6, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 8 pm on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 6:30 pm on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Brazil Time: 7:30 am on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Streaming details

Expand Tweet

For people who are living in Japan and want to give the series a chance, they can watch it on TV Tokyo.

When it comes to the people living outside of the Land of the Rising Sun, they can watch it on Crunchyroll, which is the platform that owns the rights and is regarded as the best anime streaming channel.

Previous episode recap

Expand Tweet

The main focus of the most recent episode was on the character of Misaki Taro and how he has joined Japan's national youth team. He had played with Tsubasa and his friends when he was younger and got called up to France for the youth tournament, which is why he ultimately decided to join the side for this occasion.

This was also a big moment for Taro because he had left Japan years ago to trial in France, where the competition is going to take place.

What to expect from the next episode?

Expand Tweet

Captain Tsubasa episode 6 will focus a lot on what has been the team's goal thus far: the preparations for the tournament in France.

Therefore, fans can expect a lot more character moments from Misaki or Hyuga while also seeing glimpses of the opposition in the upcoming competition.

Fans can also expect Tsubasa to get attention after giving the spotlight to other characters thus far in this arc, which is to be expected because his subplot has been overcoming his injury. This will probably connect to other teammates' arcs and what this represents in their respective goals.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.