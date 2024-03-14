Chained Soldier episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chained Soldier episode 12 is set to premiere on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 11PM JST according to the series' official website. With the Eight Thunder Gods having officially introduced themselves, it seems that the Demon Defense Force’s looming war with Aoba and the other Humanoid Shuuki may have to be put on hold.

Chained Soldier episode 12 release date and time

Aoba and co are forced to face a new enemy heading into Chained Soldier episode 12 (Image via Seven Arcs)

Chained Soldier episode 12 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11PM JST on Thursday, March 21, 2024, according to the series’ official website. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available sometime during the day or evening on Thursday, like Japanese fans. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Episode 12 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7AM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 10AM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Central European Time 3PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, March 21, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, March 22, 2024

Chained Soldier episode 12 where to watch

Yuuki Wakura reenters the battlefield heading into Chained Soldier episode 12 (Image via Seven Arcs)

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Crunchyroll seemingly not hosting the series given the lack of its presence in the platform’s Winter 2024 schedule, HIDIVE appears to be the only legitimate way of streaming the series internationally.

Chained Soldier episode 11 recap

Chained Soldier episode 11 began with Izumo and Kyouka continuing their battle against Aoba Wakura and the Unihorn, respectively. Izuma and Aoba continued to go back and forth, while Kyouka largely dominated her battle against the Unihorn. It seemed that Izumo was getting the upper hand at one point, but Aoba then ate a Mato Peach, which heightened her power and senses enough to win the advantage back in the battle.

Meanwhile, Shushu Suruga and Sahara Wakasa tried a new plan, in which Shushu shrunk and had Sahara throw her into Kumadoushi’s mouth. Shushu then grew from the inside out of Kumadoushi, setting up Sahara to use one of his teeth to attack Coco. Himair and Yachiho Azuma also won their battle against Yuno thanks to Himari using a new tactic which exposed the enemy’s location. Yachiho then rewound time and delivered a killing blow with that new info.

Afterwards, the two groups chased Coco and Yuno to Izumo and co’s battle, where Aoba questioned whether or not they should surrender. However, they were interrupted by the introduction of the Eight Thunder Gods, seemingly led by Shikoku. It was also confirmed that the Eight Thunder Gods are opposed to Aoba’s group. The episode ended with Yuuki transforming and preparing to fight the Unihorn, now under the Thunder Gods’ control.

Chained Soldier episode 12 what to expect (speculative)

With the series finale finally at hand, Chained Soldier episode 12 will likely end the fight of Yuuki and Kyouka Uzen versus the Unihorn as quickly as it began. This should also give way to a focus on the Eight Thunder Gods, exploring their motivations and goals more to end the first season. This will also set up their likely return in the second season.

Episode 12 should also elaborate on whether or not the Humanoid Shuuki will collaborate with the Demon Defense Force against the Eight Thunder Gods. While it’s unclear at the time of this article’s writing how this specific plotline will ultimately unfold, it’s undoubtedly the most influential loose thread with regards to the series’ future plot and events.

