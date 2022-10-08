Chainsaw Man anime's special premiere receives high praise at New York Comic Con

To say that Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man was very well received at the special New York Comic Con premiere is an understatement. The supernatural horror action manga captivated critics and fans with its incredible action and lurid humor.

With the manga completing its first part in Shonen Jump in December 2020, fans worldwide were practically begging for an anime adaptation.

That is precisely what MAPPA went ahead and delivered. Chainsaw Man's anime will be released on October 11, 2022. Crunchyroll held a special premiere at the 2022 New York Comic Con and it was everything fans wanted.

"Can't wait for it to come out" - Fans wait with bated breath for Chainsaw Man anime's release

Kicking off episode 1 was the introduction of Denji and Pochita. Much like the manga's opening, the audience get acquainted with the pair. The boy's home is a run-down sheet metal shack amidst a forest with Pochita, his pet Chainsaw Devil dog.

The episode shows Denji's pauperized life, with him being forced to face dangerous situations to keep the loan sharks at bay. Despite his circumstances, or maybe credit to them, Denji is a cheerful individual who is submissive to his plight.

What caught the attention of fans was the brilliant animation and direction of episode 1. The overall colors and layout designs were highly impressive, to say the least. MAPPA did more than a great job adapting this otherwise dark series' plot and characters.

The moment of Denji's transformation into Chainsaw Man made fans go wild. The dark fantasy series turned out to be everything fans expected and wanted.

With the visuals shared on Twitter, the fanbase could not contain their excitement looking at a transformed Denji. Manga readers were in the queue as well, waiting for an anime adaptation, and they were not disappointed.

The quality of the animation is a distinguishing aspect of this upcoming anime. Another exciting bit for fans was the themes. The opening beats give off alluring hints of Devilman Crybaby composer Kensuke Ushio’s EDM score.

Given the stunning visuals and music, fans were really taken up with the first episode. Many of them tweeted their excitement, wishing it could come sooner. The Chainsaw Man team is an extremely talented and proven set of individuals who brought out something that can stand up to today’s top series.

Chainsaw Man promises to be a one-of-a-kind anime. With Jujutsu Kaisen director Ryū Nakayama heading the production, it is safe to say that the anime is in very capable hands. The first episode gave fans a lot to love and look forward to as the release date draws closer.

The first season of the anime has been confirmed to have 12 episodes. This seems to be a fair pacing and will likely cover the Public Safety Arc. Judging by the special premiere, the anime is off to a flying start and could only go higher.

Chainsaw Man premieres on Oct. 11 and will stream on Crunchyroll. New episodes will release each Tuesday.

