Chainsaw Man Chapter 102: Release date, time, and what to expect

Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 will be on a break this week due to Obon, giving the author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto ample time to create the next chapter. Considering the extra information regarding the anime's release this week and the readers' eagerness to meet Denji again, this time will be a much-needed hiatus for both the fandom and the mangaka.

Surely, Fujimoto will not keep the audience waiting too long for the titular character's arrival, and we may just see Chainsaw Man's first appearance in the forthcoming chapter.

When will Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 release?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 will release on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, for most fans internationally. As for Japan, the chapter is set to be released on August 17 at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 am PDT (August 16)

Central Daylight Time: 6:00 am CDT (August 16)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 am EDT (August 16)

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm BST (August 16)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST (August 16)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm CEST (August 16)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am ACDT (August 17)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm PHT (August 16)

Fans can read the upcoming chapter of Chainsaw Man on Viz Media's Shonen Jump app and Shueisha's MANGA Plus app. The Shonen Jump app allows readers to read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series. Meanwhile, MANGA Plus allows readers to read all the chapters of a manga series.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 101 Recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 101, titled Afterschool Devil Hunters, saw Asa grow closer to Yuko. We saw Yuko helping out Asa by lending her shoes, which kick-started the friendship between the two. Asa, who has had difficulty being friends with others, had finally found someone with whom she could talk to. Yuko was Asa's first friend who showed her unconditional kindness.

Having been alone for so long, Asa used to have a tough time interacting with others. Her fears surrounding the same only worsened after the Chicken Devil incident. Having found a friend in Yuko, she has unknowingly started clinging to her.

Seeing this, the War Devil believes that killing Yuko would be ideal. The War Devil had the power to make weapons out of her kills. The guiltier Asa feels about the kill, the more powerful the weapon will be. And considering that Asa had already come to like Yuko, she would make the perfect weapon.

The War Devil clearly had no qualms about killing anyone, as her mission is to turn as many humans as possible into weapons and go to war against Chainsaw Man.

On a side note, we now have a name for The War Devil, Yoru.

By the end of the chapter, Asa and Yuko encounter a devil during their afterschool devil hunt. This was when we found out that Yoru (War Devil) could not take over Asa when she was stricken by fear, which was why the only solution was to walk away.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 102?

Chainsaw Man Chapter 102 may see Chainsaw Man jump into action. He has been missing ever since the beginning of Part 2. Considering how the War Devil is now unable to take over Asa, this might be the best time for Denji to jump in. This will allow both Asa and the War Devil to witness Chainsaw Man in action. However, this will not be the plot point where they have their first real encounter.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

