Chainsaw Man chapter 115: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 115 is set to release on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 12 am JST. After the last issue’s hilarious closing moments, which saw Asa yet again trip and fall at the most crucial moment, fans can expect to see her spending some time with Denji in this week’s installment.

Unfortunately, this is still speculative, with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 115 available as of this article’s writing. Fans at least have some official release date information that confirms that the series is returning to a weekly serialization schedule, at least for now.

Chainsaw Man chapter 115 will likely see Asa and Denji get closer, with Asa ostracized by Iseumi and co

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 115 is set to be released on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, December 27. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 28, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the series’ first and latest three issues. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue will be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, December 27

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, December 27

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, December 27

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, December 27

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, December 27

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, December 27

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, December 28

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Wednesday, December 28

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 115 will likely see Asa and Denji becoming closer to one another following Asa’s exclusion from the Devil Hunters Club. She’ll probably realize that the two have more in common than they think, resulting in their date finally going well at one point.

Chainsaw Man chapter 115 may even see Denji begin revealing himself as Chainsaw Man to Asa. While the full reveal is unlikely to come in the upcoming issue, fans might see signs that Denji is okay with opening up about himself to Asa. The most likely indicator of this will be Denji discussing his past experiences in Public Safety, which he has already touched on.

Finally, the issue will likely shift perspectives to Yoru, the War Devil, and Fami, the Famine Devil, and show readers whatever they’re discussing. Without a doubt, their private meeting is one of the most pressing plot points in the series currently, and depending on what they discuss, it could completely alter the landscape of the series’ second part.

