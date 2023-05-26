Chainsaw Man Chapter 131: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. After the series’ uneventful previous issue, fans are hoping for something with a little more meat. Fortunately for them, the closing panels of the last chapter all but guarantee that this will be the case in the upcoming release.

Fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure, with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 131 available right now. What fans do have is confirmed release information for the issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 131 while speculating on what to expect.

After a disappointingly sparse issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 131 likely to give readers something more to chew on

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Most international fans will get access to the issue on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Others will instead see it arrive in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, May 31, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read Chainsaw Man chapter 131 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Chainsaw Man chapter 131 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Chapter 130 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 130 began with Denji and Asa continuing to run from their Devilish pursuer. Denji commented on how the motorcycle had become a giant chainsaw, believing he had done it. Asa then reminded him that Fakesaw Man said they just needed to outrun the tentacles to survive, prompting Denji to question why she believed him. Asa replied by saying that it was because he had saved them.

Several tentacles converged and rushed at them. Denji was able to cut through several and escape by riding the bike on the side of a nearby building. However, the priest-like Devil controlling the tentacles put his hands on his head and manifested himself at the end of one of the tentacles.

This version of the Devil attacked Denji and Asa, forcing them to change course. The two then realized that the Falling Devil was about to launch a building at them.

As it crashed into the ground, Denji and Asa were shown to be able to ride through the building on the bike, eventually jumping out. However, it was revealed that they were jumping into the stomach-mouth of the unnamed Devil’s manifestation.

What to expect (speculative)

With how uneventful the previous issue was, fans can expect Chainsaw Man chapter 131 to be much more impactful to the overall plot of the current arc. With Asa and Denji set to jump right into enemy territory, they’ll almost undoubtedly need to fight their way out of it somehow, especially with the Falling Devil having somehow returned.

Likewise, Chainsaw Man chapter 131 should at least see Denji and Asa question why Fakesaw Man didn’t restrain the Falling Devil, if not outright show readers what happened to him. In any case, it’s clear that something is afoot, whether it be Fakesaw Man’s true allegiances being revealed or the Falling Devil having somehow defeated him.

