Chainsaw Man chapter 134: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 134 is set to release on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 12 AM JST. With the previous issue seemingly providing some clarity on what the series’ next major conflict is, all that remains is to see the players involved. Similarly, fans are hoping to learn the identity of the fourth and last Horsemen Devil, the Death Devil, in the following arc.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 134 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 134, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 134 is likely to highlight Asa being approached by Yoshida following Denji and Nayuta’s release

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 134 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 12 AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. However, certain international readers, such as those in Japan, will have to wait until the wee hours of Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to get their hands on the issue.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 134 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Tuesday, June 27, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 PM, Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Wednesday, June 28, 2023

A recap of Chapter 133

Chainsaw Man chapter 133 began with Denji and Hirofumi Yoshida watching Chainsaw Man supporters and naysayers go at it in a protest. As Yoshida explained the situation to Denji, he commented on how it was nice to be fought over, especially when one group is the Chainsaw Man Society dedicated to supporting him.

Yoshida then explains how young people and politicians are now joining and supporting the Society, respectively, and how Denji no longer has sole control over Chainsaw Man. Likewise, Yoshida and Public Safety ask Denji to never transform into Chainsaw Man again, threatening to kill Nayuta if he does transform again.

Denji rejects having to choose between the two, as Chainsaw Man Chapter 133 sees Yoshida mentally snap due to how dumb Denji can be. This is when Nayuta appears, with the two being reunited despite Yoshida not having successfully convinced Denji. He then leaves with Nayuta without giving Yoshida an answer one way or the other, with the issue ending shortly thereafter.

What to expect in the upcoming chapter? (speculative)

With a direction for the upcoming arc now seemingly established, Chainsaw Man chapter 134 will more likely than not see Yoshida try and make a similar deal or threat with Asa Mitaka. While it’s unclear what end this would be to, whereas having Denji not transform outlines a clear goal and provides an obvious benefit, such a conversation will likely take place nevertheless.

Chainsaw Man chapter 134 may even see Yoshida try and recruit Asa to fight against Chainsaw Man considering the state Japanese society is now in. Likewise, this could lead to a reveal that Yoshida is the Death Devil and that he knows Asa is the host of War Devil Yoru. This may even see the duo team up with Famine Devil Fami against Denji and Nayuta, setting up the Academy Saga’s climactic fight.

