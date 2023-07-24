Chainsaw Man chapter 137: What to expect

After Denji’s depressive episode was seemingly brought to an end in the final moments of last week’s issue, fans are desperate to learn what Chainsaw Man chapter 137 has in store. Unfortunately, there are currently no available spoilers for the next installment of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s flagship manga, a fact which is unlikely to change.

Fortunately, fans will get their answer to exactly what’s in store for them come Chainsaw Man chapter 137’s official release on Wednesday, July 26, at 12:00 am JST. While a break is likely coming after this next release for the series, fans should at least get some sort of conclusion to current events ahead of this expected break week.

Likewise, there are some developments which fans can expect to at least start out in Chainsaw Man chapter 137, if not fully play out by the time the issue ends. However, many may be disappointed to hear of one story beat which will almost certainly be hit in the next chapter, especially so for Denji fanatics.

Denji’s latest brush with physical intimacy likely to leave him emotionally hollow in Chainsaw Man chapter 137

Given the closing events of the previous issue, fans can expect Chainsaw Man chapter 137 to begin in one of two places. The first will see the events from the last release’s final moments continue to play out in real time, while the second may instead see Denji giving a short, brief flashback to these moments.

In either case, such a sequence will likely be followed by Denji mulling over the experience to himself later on while he’s alone. As many fans have seen before, he will all but certainly discuss how physical love and intimacy has yet again left him feeling hollow despite being something he seemingly craves.

While it’s unlikely that Denji will come to any significant revelations on this matter in Chainsaw Man chapter 137, this will most likely lead to him thinking about Asa Mitaka again. He may even try to romantically pursue her once more despite Nayuta’s wishes for him to cease all contact with her.

However, since this rule was technically broken during the Falling Devil Arc, fans may shockingly see Nayuta give Denji her blessing to pursue such action. While this is unlikely to happen in the upcoming issue itself, the latter may devote himself to raising the topic with her at a later time by the installment’s end.

In any case, Chainsaw Man chapter 137 will likely end on this thought from Denji in terms of its focus on him, switching to Asa Mitaka for the issue’s final pages. After all, if Fujimoto is trying to build to the two realizing their love for each other, having Asa think about Denji while doing all she can to save Chainsaw Man would provide narrative parity to Denji’s own thoughts.

This may even pave the way for another appearance from Famine Devil Fami, who is pulling the strings behind the Chainsaw Man Church and Asa’s own actions. With how influential both of these are to the series’ current overarching storyline, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Fujimoto focus on her as the next major arc is seemingly getting ready to start.

