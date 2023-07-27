Chainsaw Man chapter 138: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 12: 00 am JST. With Denji seemingly set to fight his former date, fans have expressed a sense of confusion as to the series’ current events. In typical fashion, however, this has only left them wanting more from series author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure, with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 138 available at the moment. What they do have is confirmed release information for the issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 138 while speculating on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 likely to reveal the true identity of Denji’s date, why Yoshida set him up

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. For most international readers, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Other fans around the world will see the issue arrive in the morning hours of Wednesday, August 9, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 8, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Chapter 137 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 137 began where the previous issue ended, with Denji still being touched suggestively by his blind date. The date then offered to sleep with him if he licked the corpse of the dead Devil still in the theater.

Denji began a monologue about how he had matured and was above mindlessly chasing rewards, but this was revealed to be in his head as he was seen actively licking the Devil corpse.

The issue then saw the two head to a karaoke establishment, where they rented a room. This was because a love hotel was unlikely to rent a room to two teenagers in school uniforms. However, rather than sleeping with each other immediately, the girl began to sing a karaoke song, which fans quickly discovered was a reference to a real-life song by Maximum the Hormone.

As the girl started singing, over a dozen men stormed the room and the hallway outside in an attempt to fight Denji. While his date kept singing, Denji single-handedly defeated all of the assailants with a sadistic smile on his face the entire time.

Once they were defeated, the girl came out into the hall and stood across from Denji with a baseball bat in hand.

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 138 will likely focus on Denji and his date’s apparent standoff. Any fight between the two is expected to start in the upcoming chapter’s final pages. Instead, the opening sections of the issue may see a conversation between them.

Likewise, Chainsaw Man chapter 138 will likely give hints as to the girl's true identity, if not outright reveal and confirm it. This, in turn, may lead to a revelation of why Hirofumi Yoshida set Denji up with her, as well as what his true motives are in doing so.

