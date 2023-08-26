Chainsaw Man chapter 141: What to expect

Following the reveal of the Chainsaw Man Church’s sinister side in the previous chapter, fans are now curious to see how Denji moves forward in Chainsaw Man chapter 141 and beyond. With both Public Safety and the Chainsaw Man Church threatening the two most important people in his life right now, Denji has no options.

His normal life is also no longer heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 141, now that he needs to give it up in one way or another to save either Nayuta or Asa Mitaka. If he chooses to save Nayuta, he will lose Asa and will likely come under attack by the Church. If he chooses to save Asa, then Hirofumi Yoshida and Public Safety will kill Nayuta.

That being said, Chainsaw Man chapter 141 will see Denji call on old friend for help, one whom author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto hasn’t shown fans since part one. While it may not happen in the upcoming chapter itself, fans can expect this former mentor of Denji’s to reappear sometime in the series’ near future.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 likely to set up Kishibe’s return as the only person Denji can now turn to

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 will may begin by showing Denji returning home after he went to the Chainsaw Man Church with Miri Sugo. Here, he’s likely to discuss his current situation with Nayuta, considering both her involvement in the matter and how straightforward Denji seems to be with her.

Nayuta may argue with Denji over not just fighting or killing either side, which will lead to Denji admitting he likes his normal life despite being somewhat jaded by it. However, this may be followed by Denji confessing that he likes being Chainsaw Man more, even if it means causing societal unrest by nature of his existence.

While it may seem shocking, Chainsaw Man chapter 141 will likely see Nayuta be the one to suggest contacting Kishibe in response. She probably remembers who he is from when she initially met Denji. Furthermore, Denji may have at least explained his relationship to Kishibe on a basic mentor and protege level since Nayuta can relate to this as a school student.

Expand Tweet

From here, it’s unlikely that Denji will instantly call Kishibe. Instead, readers will see Denji hesitate due to either the past experiences he had during their training together, likely looking to avoid going through such a process again. Fujimoto may also choose to add some depth to their relationship here through a flashback when the two last saw each other.

Chainsaw Man chapter 141 can then end with Denji speaking to Pochita by himself somewhere in his and Nayuta’s home. This may even result in a scene which sees Denji and Pochita “talk” to each other, which fans have not seen in part two yet. In this case, the chapter will likely end with some sort of revelation or poignant words of wisdom from Pochita, which would be typical of Fujimoto’s writing style.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.