Chainsaw Man chapter 143: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Denji now fully aware of the Chainsaw Man Church’s plan, fans will likely see him be forced to make a very tough decision within the confines of the upcoming issue.

Unfortunately, fans don't have any way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers available for Chainsaw Man chapter 143 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have, is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to arrive in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 143, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 likely to see Denji transform after finding inspiration to act in Nayuta, Fumiko

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, September 20, 2023, like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 143 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Chapter 142 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 142 begins with Denji and Nayuta at an amusement park, where Fumiko Mifune is also present, watching over them. Fumiko then let it slip that she and Public Safety had been watching Denji in the bathroom, which prompted Denji to begin shouting at Fumiko about how much of an invasion of privacy that was. Fumiko responded by admitting that she is actually a fan of Denji’s, to which he said every girl that comes onto him hates his guts.

She then admits that she hates him a tiny bit too, revealing that he failed to save her parents during his fight against the Gun Fiend Aki Hayakawa. When her house was destroyed, she and her parents were trapped under the rubble. She shouted to Denji for help after escaping, but he didn’t hear her. Fumiko then reveals that she saw Denji transform back into a human afterward and begin crying, which is when she realized that Chainsaw Man was just a kid.

She then says she made up her mind to save him, calling herself a Denji fan rather than a Chainsaw Man fan. Barem then arrives and sits down, saying he’s a Chainsaw Man fan, wanting to see the titular hero fight, carve up Devils, get covered in gore, die, come back to life, and do it all over again.

The chapter ended with Barem revealing that the other Weapon Hybrids were set to begin attacking civilians at the theme park.

What to expect (speculative)

With the stage set for the Weapon Hybrids’ attack, Chainsaw Man chapter 143 will almost certainly see their operation begin in its opening pages. This will likely then lead to Denji realizing that he truly does need to make a decision here. However, it may not be as difficult as fans think.

With both Nayuta and Fumiko present and nearby, Chainsaw Man chapter 143 will likely see them convince Denji of the need to act and fight back against Barem and the others. With Fumiko also present, there’s a chance that he’ll be able to do so without putting Nayuta’s life at risk, as per Hirofumi Yoshida’s latest threat.

From here, the chapter will likely end with Denji fighting one or more of the Weapon Hybrids.

