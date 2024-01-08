Chainsaw Man chapter 152: What to expect

With author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s beloved manga series finally set to return from break, fans are incredibly eager for the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 152. Likewise, readers are equally desperate for any and all leaks and spoiler information they can get on the upcoming issue, scouring every corner of the internet for any hint at all.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 152 at the time of this article’s writing, and there likely won’t be any before the issue’s official release. This stems from Fujimoto’s series being digitally published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ publication, and how difficult it makes regular spoilers for the series to attain as a result.

Thankfully, there are likely some key developments that fans can expect to occur in Chainsaw Man chapter 152 even without the help of verifiable leaks and spoilers. Unfortunately, the issue is likely to follow one of two distinct routes in general, with one likely being much more disappointing to fans than the other.

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 likely to shift perspective to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru, not stay with Denji

What to expect

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, the more likely of these two general routes for Chainsaw Man chapter 152 is a shift in perspective to Asa Mitaka and War Devil Yoru rather than sticking with Denji. While this may be upsetting to some fans given that Denji just transformed again for the first time in several chapters, this is also exactly why a shift in perspective is likely.

If this does occur, fans will likely see Asa and Yoru going on some sort of massacre as they look for Hirofumi Yoshida in order to finish their fight. The two will likely be fighting Public Safety Devil Hunters rather than killing random and miscellaneous civilians as they look for Yoshida. However, Asa will still likely be begging Yoru to stop and retreat, while the War Devil will want to push her new powers to their limits.

Chainsaw Man chapter 152 will likely then see Famine Devil Fami appear shortly thereafter, attempting to discuss something with Asa and Yoru. This will likely lead to the reveal that Fami and Yoshida are working together, as fans have suspected for quite some time. The chapter will likely end on a cliffhanger which sees the pair asking Asa and Yoru to pick a side in the battle against the Death Devil that is to come.

Expand Tweet

Should the issue keep its focus on Denji and Control Devil Nayuta instead, fans will likely see the chapter open up with Barem Bridge celebrating Denji having become the titular hero again. His monologue will likely focus on how this is good for the Chainsaw Man Church and the plan to defeat the Death Devil, eventually implying that Denji will cooperate with them.

This should prompt Denji to angrily dispute such claims on his cooperation, instead attacking Barem in response. This will likely kick off the fighting in Chainsaw Man chapter 152, which should see Nayuta try and free Fumiko Mifune by handling the Whip Hybrid, Spear Hybrid, and Sword Hybrid (Miri Sugo) at once.

From here, the rest of the issue should just see both respective fights progress, with Nayuta’s struggle likely being the chapter’s main focus. This will set up the installment to end on a cliffhanger, which either sees Nayuta seemingly rescue Mifune or be defeated by Sugo and the others.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.