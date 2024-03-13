Chainsaw Man chapter 159: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 is set to release on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the MANGAPlus website.

Following their unintended rescue of Haruka Iseumi and the other Chainsaw Man Church members, Asa Mitaka and Famine Devil Fami are set to conclude their search for Denji in the coming issue.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 159 and beyond yet. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 159, as well as speculations on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 12 a.m. JST.

For most international audiences, it means a local daytime release on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, March 20, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chapter 159 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 159?

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The former two are free services, which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. Shonen Jump+ is a paid, subscription-based service, which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 158 began with Fami summoning the Guillotine Devil as the Public Safety security guards opened fire on her and Asa.

While the Guillotine Devil, whom Fami calls “Guilly,” dealt with the guards, Asa argued with Fami about why she didn’t use it from the start. Fami responded that the Devils summoned with her power are weak and can’t use their full strength, and that the ability itself also has restrictions, which she did not disclose.

One guard rushed at Asa, who deflected the blow and let Yoru take over to deliver a knockout kick. As the two complimented each other on their skills, a door opened, revealing Haruka Iseumi, Seigi Akoku and Nobana Higashiyama inside.

Iseumi initially seemed happy that Fami came to break them out but told the others to get behind him as he berated Fami for ruining their families, lives, country and making them most wanted terrorists.

He added that he wouldn’t be following her orders anymore, which Fami was fine with. Asa interrupted, saying they didn’t come to rescue them but to rescue Chainsaw Man instead.

That piqued Iseumi’s interest as Fami and Asa decided to get going. However, the chapter ended with Iseumi and co following the pair in a desire to meet Chainsaw Man.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 159 (speculative)?

Chainsaw Man chapter 159 should begin with Asa and Fami continuing to speak with Iseumi and co as they make their way through the Tokyo Devil Detention Center’s lower floors.

That should lead to additional characterization for Iseumi at a minimum, who is seemingly being set up as a major focus during the breakout operation.

Thankfully, chapter 159 should quickly follow this up with some action, likely seeing Asa and Fami run into an actual Public Safety Devil Hunter rather than the standard security guards.

The issue will likely end with the setup of a fight, whether it's Fami or Asa taking on one Devil Hunter or the two going up against a pair of Hunters together.

