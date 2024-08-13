Chainsaw Man chapter 175: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 is set to release on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the erasure of the Mouth Devil and others, fans can expect an action-packed chapter since any and all opportunities for dialogue will be prevented by these developments.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 175 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to be released in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 175, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 release date and time

Pochita's rampage as the Hero of Hell sets up Chainsaw Man chapter 175 to have no dialogue (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue be released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, August 21, 2024, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 175 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Tuesday, August 20, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm, Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 175

Pochita seems to be targeting Devils with relevance to Denji's trauma heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 175 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 recap

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 began with a focus on the meeting of various Japanese government officials. They were discussing the results of the Ear Devil’s erasure before asking Fumiko Mifune what Public Safety thought it could achieve with that power. Mifune claimed they could synthesize human evolution by erasing certain concepts. She parlayed this into the reveal that Public Safety had received a favorable offer from the Aging Devil, introduced in the last issue.

They asked Mifune what would change, but she said they wouldn’t know until they tried it, using how the world changed after the Ear Devil’s erasure as an explanation for their guesses. The Aging Devil offered to be erased by Pochita voluntarily in exchange for killing 10,000 children with Japanese citizenship in front of mirrors. The Aging Devil specified that the children must be between infancy and nine years old.

While most of the group was silent or apprehensive, one of their members named Tadashi Hasegawa gave the okay to Mifune, saying they’ll have the children in 48 hours. He even threatened the children of those who disagreed while Mifune made the call to her higher-ups. However, as she did this, the group’s mouths disappeared. The issue ended with confirmation that Pochita erased the Mouth, Snow, Bitterness, and Octopus Devils.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 175 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

One aspect of Chainsaw Man chapter 175 that is certain to be lacking to the point of nonexistence is dialogue, given the erasure of the Mouth Devil at chapter 174’s end. Likewise, the issue is almost certain to focus exclusively on Pochita, who may begin fighting War Devil Yoru in the next issue. There’s also the possibility that the Aging Devil continues to fight Pochita per its current contract with Public Safety.

On the note of the Aging Devil’s contracts, a focus is also likely to be given to Fumiko Mifune and other Public Safety agents, especially those she was trying to call at chapter 174’s end. The issue will likely end with the reveal that there is no means of verbal communication anymore, cementing the need to recover the Mouth Devil from Pochita’s stomach as the group’s top priority.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback