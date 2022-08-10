Chainsaw Man: Every chapter in Part 2 (so far), ranked best to worst

The second part of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man series has been releasing over the past month, with four issues available as of this writing. While fans initially loved the introduction of new character Asa Mitaka, Denji's absence so far has soured the mood of some fans.

However, many Chainsaw Man fans, even some of those who wish to see Denji soon, are enjoying reading the series with Asa Mitaka in the spotlight.

Here is every chapter in Chainsaw Man Part 2 released so far, ranked from best to worst.

1) Chapter 98

Without a doubt, the best chapter in Chainsaw Man Part 2 thus far is the series’ opening issue for the new arc. The chapter is full of classic Fujimoto dichotomies and quirks, varying from boringly mundane to wildly insane in a matter of pages. It also does a great job of introducing and endearing fans to Asa Mitaka, who is still in center stage in current releases.

The issue also introduces the War Devil, marking the second Four Horsemen Devil to appear in the series after Makima, the Control Devil. Furthermore, it does so in classic Fujimoto fashion, showing her using a man’s spinal cord as a sword and reconstituting a Devil’s severed arm into a fleshy hand grenade. In every sense of the word, it is both classic Fujimoto and classic Chainsaw Man.

2) Chapter 101

The latest Chainsaw Man Part 2 issue is undoubtedly its second best, featuring the development of Mitaka’s relationships with both Yoru, the War Devil, and new friend Yuko. The issue has led to many fans pegging the lattermost to be the Aki Hayakawa to Mitaka’s Denji, further intriguing and investing fans in their relationship.

It also features the reintroduction of the recently reincarnated Bat Devil, seemingly setting the second part up to also have its first major arc focus on this returning antagonist. It’s a promising turn of events for what many were calling a stale plotline, and while it may not lead to Denji’s appearance, it has clearly reinvested many readers in the story so far.

3) Chapter 100

#csm #chainsawman I loved the new csm chapter it was really good at introducing this new character and showing us the state of mind of all of them. My only complain is it was too short. I just hope the next chapter will be longer.

While Chapter 100 is significant in the formation of Mitaka and Yuko’s budding relationship in Chainsaw Man Part 2, it is a relatively boring issue compared to the aforementioned two. It mainly sees the two schoolgirls grow closer with one another, as the latter refuses to leave the former alone to wallow in her sadness after being teased by her classmates.

The issue, however, is incredibly endearing to both Yuko and Mitaka, with each showing a more human side to them in different ways. The former does so via compassion and the latter via vulnerability. It’s not a terribly exciting chapter, but it is one that will be looked back at fondly for setting up the amazing plot point of the two’s friendship.

4) Chapter 99

lau 🇺🇦 @vualau (📸: chainsaw man 99)



yoshidaaa i’ve always known u meant smth to me <3 (📸: chainsaw man 99)yoshidaaa i’ve always known u meant smth to me <3 https://t.co/toIeSPV0vm

Finally, Chapter 99 is undoubtedly the least impressive or memorable issue in Chainsaw Man Part 2 thus far. While this is understandable given that its main purpose is to educate readers on the War Devil and set up the rest of Part 2, it’s nevertheless just as boring as it would be without that understanding.

One of the few highlights for fans from Chapter 99 is the reappearance of beloved character Hirofumi Yoshida, who, as per Fujimoto, will play a bigger role in Part 2. Otherwise, it’s a fairly forgettable chapter with no significant moments or contributions aside from setting up the rest of Part 2’s story.

