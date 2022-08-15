Charlotte: Does Ayumi Really die in the end? 

The superpowered teenagers from Charlotte’s world are always in constant danger of dying. Be it by the people who want to use them for their nefarious goals, or by their powers. Sometimes, their abilities are hard to control, which can lead to tragic events.

The best example of this is Ayumi, the little sister of our protagonist, Yuu, who discovered her powers at the worst time possible. Many fans of the series are still confused about what happened to Ayumi at the end of the series. Continue reading to learn about the fate of Charlotte’s Ayumi and what happened to get her there.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Charlotte Season 1

What really happened to Ayumi in Charlotte?

Who is Ayumi?

Ayumi and Yu (Image via P.A. Works)

Ayumi, as stated before, is the little sister of our protagonist Yuu. She is very cheerful and loves making new friends, even though people are not always nice to her. For most of the series, she was unaware of the existence of abilities, thinking her brother was simply having a school council meeting when in reality he was saving people with powers.

Despite her lack of knowledge, Ayumi does possess an ability. She has the power Collapse, which allows her to demolish any object surrounding her. Due to her lack of control over the said power, Ayumi has caused several tragedies, most of which have resulted in her death on two different occasions.

How did she die?

suwa @ryuujinq ⠀

Ayumi is able to use the collapse ability which allows her to make objects around her to crumble and break apart; it's not to be confused with the power to generate earthquakes, as it doesn't seem she can emit tremors on ground. Her hair glows before she activates her ability. ⠀Ayumi is able to use the collapse ability which allows her to make objects around her to crumble and break apart; it's not to be confused with the power to generate earthquakes, as it doesn't seem she can emit tremors on ground. Her hair glows before she activates her ability. https://t.co/VsEZlFq6Ll

The first time she used this ability was in an alternate timeline that her forgotten elder brother Shunsuke prevented from becoming a reality. In this timeline, people were unaware of the effects of the Charlotte comet on children. As such, Ayumi and her brothers were taken to a scientific laboratory to be studied.

While there, Ayumi caused the building to collapse, prompting the authorities to execute her and dissect her body. Traumatized by this experience, Shunsuke used his power to go back in time and prevent his sister's death, while creating a safe school for people with powers.

Ayumi's power was trigerred by extreme stress (Image via P.A. Works)

In the original timeline of the series, Ayumi died after causing a second building to collapse, this time at her school. On the day of her death, Ayumi was threatened with a box cutter by one of her classmates. Having no control over her powers, Ayumi caused the school building to collapse on top of her.

Yuu, who was near the scene, tried his best to reach Ayumi and save her from the debris. Sadly, he couldn't reach her on time, and although he was completely fine, Ayumi ended up dying under the rubble.

Did she truly stay dead?

For most of the series, fans believed that Ayumi would never have the chance to come back to life. Charlotte may not have a lot of deaths, but the ones that do happen inside the series tend to stick. This is why so many fans lost hope about Ayumi being somehow revived after a couple of episodes.

Still, Charlotte is a series full of surprises, one of which allowed Yuu to save his sister. When the series started, Yuu believed his power to be a simple mind transfer. He would take over the minds of anyone he wanted to and use their bodies as his own for a few seconds.

Nonetheless, as the series progressed, Yuu realized that his true power was to steal abilities from other people. Using his power, Yuu took Shunsuke’s time travel abilities and opened the door for Ayumi’s return.

Yuu traveled back in time to the exact day his sister would have been crushed by the falling building, preventing her from making the school collapse by taking her power for himself. This completely altered Charlotte’s timeline once again, but this time with Ayumi never dying.

Final Thoughts

Ayumi undeniably died inside Charlotte's story on at least two different occasions. While this happened and traumatized her brothers, she was able to avoid her death in the end, thanks to the determination of her siblings.

Ayumi was incredibly lucky to have people who loved her as much as Shunsuke and Yuu. As stated before, the world of Charlotte is extremely dangerous for the superpowered youngsters that inhabit it. Fortunately for fans, by the end of the series, Ayumi was alive and well, something fans hope stays that way.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das