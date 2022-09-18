Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom of the Elite is only two episodes away from wrapping up its second season, and fans are hoping for a good ending rather than a major cliffhanger. In the previous episode, fans of the series saw Ryuuen's sadistic side when he tricked Karuizawa and began torturing her in order to figure out who was Class 1-D's mastermind.

In episode 10, after Kiyotaka proclaimed that he was going to stay low and would not be associated with Karuizawa anymore, fans were baffled. However, it has been speculated that this is part of a larger plan that will change the course of his goals. Continue reading to find out more details about the upcoming episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 12.

When can fans watch Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 12? Release schedule and more explored

Sticking to its schedule, episode 12 of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 will be released on September 19, 2022, at 9.00 pm JST on A-TX and other respective channels in Japan. Netflix has acquired the rights to stream both seasons 1 and 2 of Classroom of the Elite, but only in selected territories.

Crunchyroll, the most popular anime streaming platform, has included the anime in its massive library and is streaming both seasons in dubbed as well as subbed versions. Fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the psychological-thriller series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time for episode 12 is listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 6.00 am PDT

Central Time: 8.00 am CDT

Eastern Time: 9.00 am EDT

British Time: 2.00 pm BST

Indian Time: 5.30 pm IST

European Time: 2.00 pm CEST

Australian Time: 9.30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 8.00 pm PHT

What to expect from episode 12?

Episode 12 of Classroom of the Elite season 2 is anticipated to pick up where episode 11 of that season left off, with Kiyotaka and Ryuuen's ultimate showdown. In the last moments of the previous episode, Ryuuen was seen dragging Karuizawa to a light source to continue torturing her until he got the name of Class 1-D’s mastermind.

Ryuuen is on the verge of breaking Karuizawa’s soul and willpower. Though at first he just wanted to know the name, he later took pleasure in tormenting her. The email that made Karuizawa meet Ryuuen at the construction site was also sent to the mastermind, Kiyotaka. So, presumably, fans might get to see some mind games in action in the upcoming episode of Classroom of the Elite season 2.

A short and brief recap of episode 11

After Kiyotaka didn’t respond properly to her greeting, Karuizawa was assured that he wasn’t going to associate with her, as he proclaimed during their conversation last night. Ryuuen barged into Class 1-D and followed Koenji to the courtyard of the school. The former started breaking the latter’s stuff in an attempt to intimidate him, so he would spill out the mastermind’s name.

Arisu of Class 1-A witnessed the altercation, but Ryuuen warned her to keep herself out of his business. Koenji explained to Ryuuen that he had no interest in inter-class conflicts and left after giving a warning that people would get hurt if they tried to fight him. Ryuuen tried to hurt Arisu by calling her Dragon Boy, but Hashimoto saved her.

Ryuuen lured Karuizawa to a construction site and tied her up. By pouring cold water and using the waterboarding method, he tried to force her to spill out the mastermind’s name. Karuizawa made up her mind to keep Kiyotaka’s identity a secret, so she bluffed that there was no mastermind. Ryuuen dragged Karuizawa to a light source to continue the next phase of his torture.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

