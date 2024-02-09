Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sticking to the weekly release schedule, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7 will air on AT-X on Wednesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST, in Japan. With the latest episode, one thing has been made very clear, and it is that for students of ANHS, relief is something that doesn’t exist. Despite clearing the latest exam with flying colors, the students are now burdened with another special test.

Surprisingly, faculty members, including Chabashira, have deemed this new ordeal uncalled for. Now, left with no other choice, the students have to prepare for what’s coming next, as the consequences for the lowest ranking offer no escape routes. Follow along with the article to learn more about Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7 release date and time

Due to the usual time difference, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7 will be released this Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 6:00 am PT. Like always, the latest episode will arrive thirty minutes later from its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and timings for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7 with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7 and all the latest installments of the anime can be streamed outside of Japan, exclusively on Crunchyroll. Fans and newcomers to the series can also -watch the first two seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll, and that too in both English-subbed and dubbed formats.

Netflix and DisneyPlus are the other two OTTs that have also included the series in the enormous catalogs, but only for a handful of regions.

A brief recap of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 4

The episode kicked off with Chabashira announcing to the class that all students had passed with flying colors in the latest exam. However, the happiness and thrill faded away in an instant after she made the following announcement about a special exam, which would be a class poll.

Chabashira further explained that the intent of the exam was to determine the best and least performing students. While the students who get more votes would get a protection point that can be redeemed to save their place in ANHS, the lowest ranking student will be expelled.

Later, Kitotaka and Suzune met Ryuuen to learn how he would be dealing with the situation. He responded by revealing that he won’t be expelled. He also criticized Suzune for not having the guts to face Manabu upfront.

Kiyotaka later discussed the upcoming exam with Karuizawa and subsequently with Ichinose and learned that the growing tension was really taking a toll on everyone. Sakayanagi met Kiyotaka and unveiled that her father, the chairman of ANHS, was suspended and stated that someone was involved in this sudden and odd exam.

Sakayanagi proclaimed that she would pause their rivalry in the meantime and confirmed that she would be targeting Katsuragi Kouhei. Elsewhere, Nagumo asked Ichinose to go out with him.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7 is titled People will do anything, no matter how absurd, in order to avoid facing their own souls, which is taken from page 99 of Carl Jung’s Psychology and Alchemy.

As seen in the preview teaser, the atmosphere of C class is filled with suspicion and anxiety as students grow restless over how to deal with the upcoming exam. Since Kiyotaka has always proven to be the last resort when things go haywire, he will again find a strategic solution.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7.