Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 will air on AT-X in Japan on Wednesday, February 21, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Given the events that transpired in the latest episode, the upcoming installment will see the reaction of C Class students to Horikita taking charge as a leader, making a decision that would decide the fate of her target.

The recent development in the storyline had the fans on the edge of their seats with the protagonist being targeted to be expelled. However, with Horikita stepping up as leader, things are likely not to end in the favor of Kiyotaka’s enemy. Additionally, the latest installment’s cliffhanger has confirmed the imminent expulsion of a student from ANHS.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 3. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 release date and time

Given the usual time difference, Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 will be released this Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 6:00 am PT. The episode will arrive thirty minutes later from its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

The release dates and timings for Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 with the respective timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 6 am Central Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 8 am Eastern Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 2 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 7:30 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 3 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 12:30 am

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 and all the latest installments of the series can be streamed outside of Japan, exclusively on Crunchyroll. Fans can also binge the first two seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll in both English-subbed and dubbed formats. Netflix and DisneyPlus have also included the series in their enormous catalogs, but only for a handful of regions.

A brief recap of Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 7

Kiyotaka and Suzune observed that the new test enveloped Class C in an unhappy environment. While Kiyotaka returned to his room after the class ended, he ran into Asahina. The latter revealed Ichinose breaking a deal with Miyabi to get two hundred thousand points as her trump card to save her peers from expulsion, albeit at the cost of going out with him on a date.

Later, Kiyotaka decided to meet Hirata in his room, who seemed upset about the new test and wanted to seek advice from the former. During the evening hours, Kiyotaka asked Ichinose to visit him. While talking, he asked her why she made a deal with Miyabi, only to learn that she didn’t want any of her classmates to get expelled.

Kiyotaka’s group learned the next day that the students were already forming coalitions. To gather intel, Kiyotaka called Karuizawa and discovered he was being targeted, and almost half of the class decided to vote against him. Kushida told Kiyotaka that it was Yamauchi who was waging war against him.

However, he already knew that Sakayanagi was behind all this chaos, and Yamauchi was a mere one of her pawns. Elsewhere, Suzune met her brother to seek some encouragement, leading her to take charge later as a leader of Class C. Suzune requested all her peers to bestow her the power to decide who must get expelled. She subsequently proclaimed Yamauchi should be removed.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8 will continue from where it left off in the previous installment. While Hirata doesn’t want anyone to get expelled, which is impossible given that expulsion has been made mandatory. This decision to make Yamauchi the fall guy might divide the class into two, but Suzune’s influence is potent enough to overshadow any potential discord.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Classroom of the Elite Season 3 Episode 8.