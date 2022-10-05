Complete list of My Hero Academia filler episodes (and why you should skip them)

Some anime fans despise filler episodes and wish to skip them. If you're one of those people who just started watching My Hero Academia, this list is for you. This guide will focus solely on the 100% filler episodes, so there won't be anything related to partial filler episodes.

It includes all unimportant episodes up to Season 5. Season 6 is still ongoing, but this list should help new fans who wish to catch up and ignore the skippable stuff. It's also worth noting that this article will recap why these episodes are considered "fillers."

List of filler episodes in the My Hero Academia anime

There are several to discuss (Image via Bones)

There are five filler episodes as of right now (more will be added when Season 6 comes out if applicable):

Hero Notebook (Season 2, Episode 1)

Game Start (Season 3, Episode 1)

Special Episode: Save the World With Love! (Season 3, Episode 20)

The Scoop on U.A. Class 1-A (Season 4, Episode 1)

Long Time No See, Selkie (Season 5, Episode 16)

My Hero Academia fans who only care about important episodes can safely skip these five episodes without worrying about missing anything substantial. The following sections will cover the previously mentioned filler content and why fans should skip them.

Why you should skip these filler episodes in My Hero Academia

Hero Notebook

It's a recap episode for My Hero Academia's first season (Image via Bones)

Episode # (Series): 13.5

Season: 2

This episode is essentially a recap of the important events of Season 1. If you have already watched the first season and plan on binge-watching the rest of the series, there is no point in watching Hero Notebook.

Recap episodes tend to be unimportant, and Hero Notebook is no different. You should only watch this if, for some reason, you watched Season 1 a long time ago and forgot what happened while refusing to rewatch it all.

This is officially the first episode of Season 2, but fans of relevant events should start with That's the Idea, Ochaco if they wish to begin Season 2.

Game Start

A screenshot from this episode (Image via Bones)

Episode # (Series): 39

Season: 3

The 39th episode in the series is full of anime-only content that is, unfortunately, not all that relevant to the plot. You get to see Class 1-A's boys swim and goof around while the girls play volleyball. All Might also talks about the League of Villains a bit, but it's unimportant.

Special Episode: Save the World With Love!

A screenshot from this episode (Image via Bones)

Episode # (Series): 58

Season: 3

This episode is essentially an advertisement for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, which is a movie within the series. It's not required to understand the relevant anime plots. Similarly, the film doesn't necessitate that viewers need to watch this episode to enjoy it.

Being the 20th episode of Season 3 also breaks up the flow, so just skip it and move on to What's the Big Idea?

The Scoop on U.A. Class 1-A

A screenshot from this episode (Image via Bones)

Episode # (Series): 64

Season: 4

Class 1-A gets interviewed by Taneo (an anime-only character), and Taneo figures out that Deku is All Might's successor. However, he chooses not to reveal that information. It's not a bad episode, but it's completely useless for the overall plot of My Hero Academia.

Long Time No See, Selkie

A screenshot from this episode (Image via Bones)

Episode # (Series): 104

Season: 5

This episode acts as both fanservice and as an introduction to My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission. Like with Special Episode: Save the World With Love!, there is no need to watch this episode to enjoy the movie.

